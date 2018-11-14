Image: Disney

Thanks to the latest trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo, you’ll still believe a horribly depressed elephant can fly! He will also be ripped away from his mother and be forced to wear clown make-up, among other cruelties.

This new look at Burton’s Dumbo remake brings us further into the world of the circus overseen by Max Medici (Danny DeVito), where a one-armed war veteran and single father named Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) has been tasked with taking care of a newborn circus elephant named Dumbo (or “Jumbo,” as he’s apparently called at first). This adorable elephant’s got skills, flying skills, which the entrepreneur V.A. Vandemere (Michael Keaton) is eager to exploit. The film also stars Eva Green as Colette Marchant, a flying trapeze artist. Take a look...

We’ve seen a few of the trappings from the original 1941 animated film, including Dumbo’s giant ears and the famous “Pink Elephant Parade” that Dumbo sees when he gets drunk on bubbly. There’s more of that here, plus a better look at some of the human characters (especially Keaton, oozing villainy through that weirdly molded coiffure) and a good glimpse of the heart-ripping scene when Dumbo’s mother is separated from her baby son and carted away to parts unknown. Yeah, this is gonna get dark.

Dumbo is the latest in a string of Disney live-action remakes, including Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast. We can also expect adaptations of Mulan, Aladdin, Lilo & Stitch, and others in the future. There’s also one in the works for The Lion King, though it’s tricky to call it live-action as much of it will be computer generated. Dumbo is set to be released in March 2019.