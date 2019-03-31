Image: Warner Bros.

Sometimes, you really should just not go into the room.

In the newest movie in the Annabelle series of creepy doll flicks, the eponymous evil demon doll finds itself locked in a room full of evil artifacts, sealed behind a number of wards and holy protections. Which is all well and good, until someone just opens the case.

Look, I’m no expert on rooms full of haunted artifacts, but I feel like, maybe just stay upstairs. Maybe that’s the best advice for everyone involved. Although that wouldn’t be much of a movie.



Advertisement

Annabelle Comes Home, the third movie in the Annabelle series, itself spun off of the Conjuring movies, stars McKenna Grace (Gifted, Captain Marvel), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Katie Sarife (Supernatural), Patrick Wilson (Aquaman) and Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring). It’s being directed by Gary Dauberman, who wrote the film, along with the other Annabelle films, and IT. It’s produced by Peter Safran, who also produced Aquaman.

Annabelle Comes Home is opening in theaters on June 28, 2019.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.