Image: DC Universe

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

It’s been a hot minute since we actually got to see DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series in action. But at Comic-Con today, DC gave us another glimpse at Harleen’s zany antics, and she’s still taking a page out of a certain other hero’s playbook by delivering the metahumor in spades.



And it’s a lot! Harley’s big trailer is a full montage of high-tempo energy and aggression, as Harley beats up the Joker, teams up with Batman, and gets into possibly romantic situations with Poison Ivy.

This is certainly going for a funny, edgy sort of vibe, and is definitely more adult than anything we’ve seen from DC’s animation slate before, at least in television. It all plays like a madcap, supervillainous version of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, complete with theme song.

Advertisement

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as the lady herself, with a lot of other voice talent joining in, including Alan Tudyk as the Joker and Giancarlo Esposito as the show’s version of Lex Luthor. And the roster of DC characters here, judging by the trailer, goes deep, from Batman to Kite-Man.

Advertisement

Harley romps onto DC Universe, well, we’ll let you know when.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.