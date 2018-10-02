Image: Netflix (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Following the announcement that Netflix nabbed the non-U.S. streaming rights to DC Universe’s Titans, the series has released a new trailer showing how the group is brought together to “Fuck Batman” and take down a dangerous foe.

This new look at Titans, which has a YouTube version for those in the UK and Ireland, gives us a better look at what’s at stake and how the Titans are going to join together to defeat it. Raven (Teagan Croft) pleads for help from Detroit’s newest detective Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), better known in the crime-fighting circuit as Robin, to battle her father, the demon Trigon (Seamus Dever).

Dick takes on a bit of a parental role with Raven—much to the chagrin of his loved ones, who worry he’s doing it mostly because Bruce Wayne did the same thing for him when he was a kid. Interpersonal issues aside, Robin and Raven decide it’s time to fight back, recruiting Starfire (Anna Diop) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) in their showdown against evil. But not before Beast Boy and Raven make googly eyes while complimenting each other’s wacky hair. On that note, the wigs in this thing are something to behold. I don’t think I’ve caught a single one that doesn’t look like a hot mess.

Titans debuts on DC Universe in the U.S. on October 12. Netflix hasn’t announced an international release date yet.