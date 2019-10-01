Photo: Paramount

We know why the Terminator wanted to kill Sarah Connor. We know why another wanted to kill John Connor. However, with a month left to release, we still don’t know what makes Dani Ramos (played by Natalia Reyes) equally special in Terminator: Dark Fate.

In this new trailer though, which is primarily in Spanish, we see that the film will have lots of scenes with her family (including her brother, played by Diego Boneta)—and that she may just develop a new sort of family, thanks to her special protectors. Check out a new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

So we have to think Dani plays a major role in some kind of future uprising, right? That has to be what makes her so crucial to the future that someone (who?) would send a new Terminator (Gabriel Luna) back to kill her, a super soldier (Mackenzie Davis) back to protect her, and warrant Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) joining along for the ride.

But what future uprising? Didn’t the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day solve all that? So many questions!

The best part of this trailer, besides all the new footage, is how it shows a more multi-cultural world that everyone is trying to save. Sometimes that global scale got lost in original Terminators because the stories were so focused on one place. Not in Dark Fate though.

Directed by Tim Miller, produced by James Cameron, Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1 and we’ll have much more soon.

