One of the most legendary creators in the business is officially hanging up his pens. More or less, anyway.

In an open letter issued today, comics legend George Pérez, a noted writer and artist who worked on The New Teen Titans and Crisis on Infinite Earths with Marv Wolfman, alongside a wide range of other projects for DC and Marvel, announced his retirement from comics and most published art.



“In recent months, there has been a great deal of speculation as to the future of my career, my health, my ability to draw and my future convention appearances,” Pérez said. “As a result, I would like to clear up everything first hand so that, hopefully, any rumors, speculation and misinformation can be laid to rest.”



He continued:



With respect to future published work in comics and such … while I know it’s been no secret that I’ve been dealing with a myriad number of health issues (diabetes, heart ailments, vision issues, etc.), they have indeed have forced me to, for all intents and purposes, formally retire from the business of creating new comic stories.

He went on to say that, due to the strain on his eyes, private commissions will cease as well, with the exception of a small amount of sketches pre-arranged at conventions. Though that, too, may not be a commitment for much longer, as he said that 2019 will be his last year touring the convention circuit as well.



It’s always sad when a famous creator has to step down from their work, but it’s heartening to see them do so gracefully. Pérez’s fabulous creations will be remembered, and as he said in the letter himself, “I’ve had a wonderfully good run doing exactly what I have wanted to do since I was a child. Now I can sit back and watch the stuff I helped create entertain whole new generations. That’s a pretty nice legacy to look back on.”



