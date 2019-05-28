Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: DC Universe

Though DC Universe’s Swamp Thing will tell the story of how Alec Holland (Andy Bean) becomes forever transformed into the series’ titular monster hero (Derek Mears), it’s also set to follow CDC researcher Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), as she discovers that the biological world contains secrets far more complicated and dangerous than anything she’s ever encountered.

The newest Swamp Thing trailer gives us a better look at the darkness creeping into Marais, Louisiana, where Abby begins uncovering the strange truth about a curious swamp disease that’s been striking the town’s residents. The deeper she wades into the mysteries of Marais’ swamps, the more multiple strange occurrences keep popping up in the dead of night—and the closer Abby gets to crossing paths with Swamp Thing, a creature she doesn’t yet know will end up playing a role in her fight to keep the town safe.

Swamp Thing hits DC Universe on May 31.

