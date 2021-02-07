The New Superman & Lois Trailer Brings the Teen Angst

“Have kids, they said, it’ll be fun they said.” Screenshot : The CW

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

There is certainly no shortage of emotion in the Arrowverse, but the new trailer for Superman & Lois seems equal parts thrilling heroics and sentimental family drama. Possibly more like 60/40 in favor of the malaise. We’ve got pissed off teens, a judgmental father-in-law, and a whole lot of feelings. This Is Us but with flying, basically. (Though I haven’t watched in a few seasons—can Sterling K. Brown fly yet?)

The new spot shows Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch) sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) learn the truth about Superman’s identity and, at least in the case of Jordan (who doesn’t exist in the comics, while Jon super does), feel pretty betrayed by their fairly absentee father. Work-life balance is rough, even for the Man of Steel. Superheroes: they’re just like us!

Superman & Lois will premiere with a two-hour super-episode February 23 on the CW.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.