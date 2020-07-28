The New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge VR Game Isn't Just Recreating the Disney Park

Get ready to do battle against the Guavian Death Gang. Image : ILMxLab

One of the many downsides of a global pandemic is having to miss out on so many activities, including trips to Disneyland (Disney World is currently open for some reason). But it means the upcoming Star Wars VR game is coming at a perfect time. However, the folks behind the release insist that Tales From Galaxy’s Edge isn’t just another Disneyland Adventures situation. It’s its own experience.



Entertainment Weekly revealed a sneak peek at Tales From Galaxy’s Edge, a VR game for Oculus Quest that comes from ILMxLAB, the team behind the Vader Immortal game. Taking place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, this latest game centers around a droid repair technician whose cargo ship crash-lands on the planet of Batuu, leading to a confrontation with the Guavian Death Gang, who you might remember as those red-outfitted folks that Han Solo was selling the rathtars to in The Force Awakens. Debra Wilson voices gang leader Tara Rashin, a Quarren Guavian cell leader (with a sweet cybernetic arm) while Star Wars: Resistance’s Bobby Moynahan plays Seezelslak, the six-eyed alien bartender of Oga’s Cantina who’s always got a story to share (many of which involve key players from the Star Wars canon).

The game recreates and expands the planet of Batuu from Galaxy’s Edge, with the game creators digitally scanning the entire Black Spire Outpost park area before growing it into a full planet that players can explore (Droid Depot, for example, is going to be a key virtual space in the game). But that doesn’t mean the focus of the game is about pretending to be at Galaxy’s Edge, although that does sound kind of fun right now. You won’t get to do the big-ticket stuff that’s offered at the park, like making a lightsaber, scanning your wristband for a cocktail, or taking a photo with BB-8. According to game director Jose Perez III, it’s about telling an original story that expands the world of Batuu, and Galaxy’s Edge as a whole.



“We want to tell all the stories that you don’t get in Galaxy’s Edge,” Perez said to EW. “If you really want those exact stories, if you want to build your lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, you should go to the physical [park]. We don’t want to just replicate something that you can get in real life. We want to build on it and make something that’s new and unique.”

Tales From Galaxy’s Edge is set to come out on Oculus Quest later this year. Disney World in Orlando, Florida is currently open for business (again, for some reason), but Disney has not announced a reopening date for Disneyland or Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim.

