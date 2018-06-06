Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Sony

We’ve been waiting for years to see Miles Morales on the big screen and from the looks of things, when we finally see him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse later this year, it’s going to be downright incredible.



After the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony really needed to find a way to make its next Spider-Man film shine in a unique way and the studio seems to have absolutely nailed that judging from the latest Into the Spider-Verse trailer.

There’s all kinds of new footage in the spot, but the most shocking thing it sets up is that the film’s definitely hinting at the beginning of an honest-to-god cinematic Spider-Verse where Miles (Shameik Moore) will meet a version of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and the one and only Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld.) Together, the trio will do battle with the Prowler (Mahershala Ali) and the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) as they try to save New York and, well, the entire multiverse, perhaps.

Get. Hype. People.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters December 18.