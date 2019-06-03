Image: CBS Films/Lionsgate

I’ll take a “Nope,” with a side order of “absolutely not,” and a “no way in hell” to go, please and thank you.

CBS Films and Lionsgate have dropped a new trailer for André Øvredal’s adaptation of the classic kid’s horror novel series, and... well, let’s just say a new generation of youngsters should be prepared to have the crap spooked right out of ‘em. And you don’t have to be a kid to be spooked, frankly, because some of the ghouls in here look genuinely unnerving!

Mishmashing the monsters and stories of several of the Alvin Schwartz books into one overarching plot about a group of kids uncovering a supernatural book of tales that begin coming to life, this trailer’s like the Avengers: Endgame of creeps that scared you to death reading Scary Stories as a kid.

The retro setting gives it an almost Stranger Things-ian vibe, if not quiet as atmospherically chilling, but still...I don’t think that shot of The Red Spot will never not just send a spooked flutter down my spine.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark skulks into theaters August 9.

