The second trailer for Neil Marshall’s R-rated Hellboy reboot is here, and like the first trailer in December, it features glimpses at the main characters (especially David Harbour as you-know-who), and it’s gory and full of monsters. But this trailer’s also got way more of Milla Jovovich’s sinister sorceress, and—since this is a red-band trailer—some delightfully naughty language. Check it out:



Of course he’s a Capricorn! And she is, well...obviously fucking nuts. Yep, that tracks.

Hellboy, which also stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell, and Daniel Dae Kim, is out April 12.

