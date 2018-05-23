Image: Global Road Entertainment

“Things are going to hell in a handbasket full of blood and shit” is both a sentence I’d never expected to hear out of Jodie Foster’s mouth and a pretty good description of the red band trailer for Drew Pearce’s new scifi crime movie, Hotel Artemis.



Set in a riot-torn, near future LA, Hotel Artemis follows Foster’s mysterious character, the Nurse, the proprietor of the titular establishment—a seemingly run-down hotel that is actually a secret hospital for the criminal underworld, where violence between patients is forbidden and putting your feet up on the furniture is highly discouraged, if Dave Bautista’s orderly character has anything to say about it.

Things go to the aforementioned handbasket full of blood and shit when a heist-gone-wrong brings the wrath of Jeff Goldblum—well, a gangster named the Wolf King, played by the internet-beloved Jeff Goldblum—down on the Artemis, and from there... well, what do you expect happens when a bunch of criminals and assassins are forced to work together to survive?



If you guessed “swear a lot and fight dirty,” you guessed right. Hotel Artemis hits theaters June 8.