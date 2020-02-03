The New No Time to Die Spot Teases a Big Bond Secret

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Last night’s Super Bowl provided us with a slew of new looks for upcoming films and television shows. Shockingly, the spot for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, didn’t go all that big with the spectacle.

The summary of the Cary Fukunaga- directed film says “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

I’ll admit, I expected more from a James Bond Super Bowl commercial . Sure, that plane was pretty cool but it just got me thinking about Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel more than anything .

Advertisement

Lynch, Rami Malek, and Ana de Armas have joined the cast this time around and the film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, and Léa Seydoux. You’ll get to see No Time to Die this April.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.