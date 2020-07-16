We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesMarvel

The New Mutants Is Coming to Comic-Con After All

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:New Mutants
New MutantsJosh BooneDisneyFoxMarvelMarvel EntertainmentComic-ConSan Diego Comic-Concomic con 2020Maisie WilliamsAnya Taylor-JoyCharlie HeatonAlice Braga
23
Save
Oh blast! The New Mutants will be at Comic-Con.
Oh blast! The New Mutants will be at Comic-Con.
Photo: Disney

Though Marvel Studios won’t be attending Comic-Con this year, a new member of the family is making a late-breaking appearance. Disney just announced that long-awaited Marvel film The New Mutants will have a virtual panel during the convention on Thursday, July 23.

Advertisement

Writer-director Josh Boone will join co-stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga to discuss the film, which is still, hypothetically, scheduled for release August 28. That date, however, is not mentioned on the press release—so we would not be surprised if Disney uses this panel to announce a new date, or maybe even a release on Disney+, though that could be complicated due to preexisting agreements.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, here’s a new little sizzle released to hype up the panel.

Moderated by Ira Madison III, The New Mutants panel happens on July 23 at 2:00 p.m. PT., most likely on the Comic-Con YouTube. (We’ll update when we find out exactly where.)

G/O Media may get a commission
Stock Up With 24 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $34
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (12 or 24 Pack)

What other Comic-Con panels can you expect next week? Well, here’s a great place to start planning out your streaming schedule.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Time to Build Your Own Jurassic Park Because Someone Is Auctioning 50+ Life-Size Animatronic Dinos

Health Experts Say Alcohol Limit for Men Should Be One Drink a Day

Scientists Unlock the Secret to Ultra-Black Skin of Deep-Sea Fish

Sony's Long-in-Limbo Uncharted Movie Might Have Actually Started Happening