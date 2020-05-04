The New Mutants Gives Us a Wild Look at Its Demonic Villain

Gear up, Magik. You’re gonna be busy. Image : Disney

Josh Gad is ruling himself out of another Disney live-action role. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are teaming up for an animated movie about the monster hunting gig economy. The next DC animated movie sets up a stellar cast. Plus, what’s to come on Vagrant Queen and Supergirl, a glimpse of The 100's final opening credits, and Hush descends on Batwoman. Spoilers now!



The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed

Variety reports Gina Rodriguez is attached to star in The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed, an upcoming sci-fi/comedy from The Eternals screenwriter, Ryan Firpo. As the title suggests, the story concerns “two hapless pot growers” named Candice (Rodriguez) and Izzy who “uncover an alien conspiracy to steal the planet’s marijuana supply” after “their entire crop of weed inexplicably goes missing.”

Bubble

Variety also has word Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will produce an animated film based on the popular scripted podcast, Bubble, in which “a small band of monster killers struggle to make ends meet and find love in a nightmarish version of the gig economy.” Series creator Jordan Morris is attached to write the script.

Hercules

Josh Gad promised on Twitter he will not play Phil in Disney’s live-action Hercules. Hooray?

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

According to Entertainment Weekly, the voice cast of DC’s latest animated film includes Darren Criss as Superman, Alexandria Daddario as Lois Lane, Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor, Ryan Hurst as Lobo, Brett Dalton as Parasite, Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young as Martha Kent.

Rapture

Lionsgate has greenlit Rapture, a new film from Antebellum directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz in which a family “torn apart by warring beliefs must come together to unravel the mystery around the sudden vanishing of the global population — before it’s too late.” [Deadline]

The New Mutants

The latest issue of Cinefex includes several images from The New Mutants — including one of Magick fighting the Demon Bear in limbo! The below scans come courtesy of New Mutants Updates.

The Candy Witch

Ghost hunters investigate a witch who somehow murders people with cotton candy, chocolates, and lollipops in the trailer for The Candy Witch, coming to DVD and Digital June 9.

Snowpiercer

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of the Snowpiercer TV series.

Pilot Snowpiercer, the Great Ark Train, has kept the last remnants of humanity alive for almost seven years. A rigid class system maintains order, with First Class holding power over workers, while a condemned Prison Class struggles to survive in the Tail. Now, a grisly murder is stoking class division, so Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the powerful head of hospitality, deputizes a dangerous rebel to help solve the killing — Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), the world’s only surviving homicide detective.

Prepare to Brace Layton (Daveed Diggs) uses his new position as train detective to investigate the murder while gathering intel for the revolution on the side. Meanwhile, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) faces a resource crisis, with potentially drastic consequences for the entire train.



Siren

Ryn takes on Tia in “an undersea battle between mermaid tribes” in the synopsis for “The Toll of the Sea, ” the third season finale of Siren.

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander, while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.

Vagrant Queen

The team becomes embroiled in a murder mystery in the synopsis for “No Clue, ” the May 21 episode of Vagrant Queen.

Adrift in space, the team find themselves in the middle of a very strange murder mystery.

The 100



The CW has released the opening titles of The 100's final season.

Outlander

Jamie rescues Claire from kidnappers in the trailer for “Never My Love, ” next week’s season finale of Outlander.

Supergirl

Rama Khan returns in the trailer for “Missing Link, ” next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Batwoman

Finally, Hush debuts in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman, “A Secret Kept From All the Rest. ”

