The New Mutants Cast Explains the Simple Beauty of the Film's LGBTQ Relationship

Many, many things about The New Mutants make it stand apart from the rest of the superhero movies out there. Its many delays are one. The fact it’s being released in the middle of a pandemic is another. But inside the story, it’s also one of the first Marvel movies to have an honest, open, LGBTQ relationship.

In the film, yes there are mutants and powers and all kinds of creepy stuff going on, but at the center is the relationship between two women, Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) and Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams). Last month, we asked Hunt and writer-director Josh Boone about the couple. You can watch what they had to say about it above.

“No one’s coming out to each other, it’s not a big part of the story, they just happen to be two girls that are in love,” Hunt says. Which sounds like a nice change a pace as opposed to, you know...

“Me and Maisie’s characters, Dani and Rahne, there’s definitely a romance, I think pretty much right off the bat, and that’s what I really like about it,” Hunt continued. “Maisie’s character Rahne comes from an extremely religious background, so that’s kind of an obvious internal struggle for her. Not one that needs to be...nothing has to be said about it. It’s just obvious. But it’s a really, really beautiful relationship. It’s like an incredible friendship and romance.”

Boone added, “It just ended up being sort of a natural extension of the telepathic relationship in the comic, you know?”

The New Mutants opens in some theaters Friday.

