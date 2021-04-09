We come from the future
The New Mortal Kombat Theme Remix Is So Goddamned Good, You Guys

Rob Bricken
28
Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang) TEST. THEIR. MIGHT.
Image: Warner Bros.

I don’t care how good this new Mortal Kombat movie is going to be, it is extremely unlikely to be better than this glorious—update? remix? cover?—of the classic Mortal Kombat theme. It’s a banger that slaps, and whatever other cool slang kids are calling very good music nowadays.

This glorious EDM update of the Mortal Kombat theme song, titled “Techno Syndrome II” in honor of the original version (which you can listen to here if you’d like to compare the two), was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch for the movie’s official soundtrack. Wallfisch has composed the scores for The Invisible Man, Shazam, both It movies, and co-composed the score for Blade Runner 2049, which is an amazing pedigree that in no way indicates he would be able to pull this off so damned well.

Alas, we don’t know what else will be on the soundtrack, only that it should be available for download on April 16 on Amazon and Apple Music. But really, do you need anything else?

angriergeek
Angrier Geek

Meh. I’m not impressed.

But who’s had the original on their “Workout Mix” since the beginning of time?