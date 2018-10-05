Image: Universal (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

In its latest trailer, Christian Rivers and Peter Jackson’s steampunk saga Mortal Engines answers a question we didn’t really know we had: What if we had Mad Max, but, like, way bigger?



Released right around the New York Comic Con panel, the new trailer for Mortal Engines takes us further into the giant moving city of London, ripe with class, beauty, and a monstrous conspiracy that goes straight to the top. Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), a fugitive determined to get revenge for the murder of her mother, ends up leading a revolution against London historian Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving), who’s uncovered a weapon that could demolish the new world order. The latest trailer digs a little deeper into Hester’s history with Valentine—and the new threats she’ll be facing in the movie. Check it out here:

Directed by Rivers and with a screenplay written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Jackson (Jackson first optioned Mortal Engines as a film almost a decade ago), the film takes place thousands of years after the “Sixty Minute War,” which nearly destroyed the planet. Even though life is slowly getting restored, humankind still roams the earth on giant mobile cities, preying on weaker towns for power and resources in what they call “Municipal Darwinism.”

Advertisement

Mortal Engines debuts on December 14.

Keep checking io9 for more news from New York Comic Con—and for live NYCC coverage from the floor, make sure you’re following us on Instagram: @io9dotcom.

