It’s man against machine against even bigger machine in the new trailer for Peter Jackson-produced steampunk saga Mortal Engines.

Following an explosive teaser last year, the latest trailer for Mortal Engines shows us exactly what in store for the post-apocalyptic adventure. Taking place thousands of years after the “Sixty Minute War” and its geological upheavals, the planet has recovered but humankind still roams the earth on giant mobile cities, with London being the largest. These towns prey on weaker towns for power and resources in what they call “Municipal Darwinism.”

Hera Hilmar stars as Hester Shaw, a fugitive seeking revenge against London historian Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving) over the death of her mother, eventually uncovering a conspiracy that could shift the balance of power and create chaos among the mobile empires.

The film is directed by Christian Rivers, and written by Lord of the Rings helmer Jackson, along with Fran Walsh and Phillipa Boyens, based on the book series by Philip Reeve. Mortal Engines, which also stars Robert Sheehan and Stephen Lang, hits theaters December 14, 2018.