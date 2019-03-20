Photo: Netflix

Have you been wondering why we haven’t heard much about that upcoming Masters of the Universe movie in a while? Maybe it’s because the filmmakers were waiting for a star to seemingly appear out of nowhere and become He-Man...which may have just happened.

The Wrap reports that Noah Centineo is in talks to play He-Man in Sony’s upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. Centineo is best known for the hit Netflix movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which made him into a mega star almost overnight. He was also previously seen on Freeform’s The Fosters.

Centineo’s fame has grown at about the same rate that the prospect of a 2019 Masters of the Universe release has faded. Though the film is still technically on the release calendar for this December, obviously, that’s not going to happen. But now, it seems like the film is finally ready to take a huge step forward.

The question most people will have upon hearing this news is, “Him?” Because no, Centineo doesn’t look like the prototypical “He-Man” actor. He’s not Dolph Lundgren or Kellen Lutz. That doesn’t mean he couldn’t become that, though, and getting someone just as they’re beginning to become a star feels right for a potential franchise like this.

Aaron and Adam Nee are directing the film, and also helped on the script.

