Image: Lego

Is there anything more Star Wars than getting a cool new trailer for a movie and then immediately finding out which parts of said trailer you can buy in toy form? I’m not sure, and that’s not stopping Lego from revealing a ton of new Solo Lego sets today—and it won’t be long before they’re on shelves.

There’s a ton of new stuff here ranging from small, slightly less wallet-denting sets based on the movie to big spaceships worthy of adding to your collection, including a new, 1400-piece recreation of the film’s version of the Millennium Falcon. Check them out!

Image: Lego

Imperial Patrol Battle Pack

The smallest Solo set is an all-Imperial squad that’s mainly an excuse to pad out your collection of villains mooks—there’s four, including a female “Emigration Officer”, an Imperial Recruitment Officer, and two Patrol Troopers, the new Stormtrooper design briefly seen chasing Han in the first trailer. Only one of those troopers will fit, however, on the included Speeder Bike, so I guess the other trooper will have to just patrol on foot.



Image: Lego

Han Solo’s Landspeeder

Speaking of that chase from the trailer, Han’s swanky Landspeeder is also becoming a set, including oodles of little hidden storage compartments befitting a smuggler-to-be. The set also includes minifigures of Han and Emilia Clarke’s mysterious new character Qi’ra, as well as an adorable little “Corellian Hound.”

Image: Lego

Moloch’s Landspeeder

The trailers have shown Han and Qi’ra being chased not just by Imperials, but another speeder as well—turns out, that speeder is owned by a seedy alien named Moloch. As well as Moloch and another Corellian, this speeder comes with another couple of hounds, and features a rapid fire stud shooter to ping in the general direction of any scruff-looking nerf herders you happen to find.

Image: Lego

Imperial TIE Fighter

If you prefer your Lego vehicles more space bound, a new version of the classic TIE Fighter is also coming in the Solo wave. While getting a new version of the Imperial’s finest starfighter is always nice, the most interesting part of this set is the minifigures: as well as a pilot for the TIE, it comes with a mud-clad Mimban Stormtrooper, as well as both Han and his new mentor Tobias Beckett (played by Woody Harrelson in the movie). Except, it’s not the usual Han and Tobias—they’re both in disguise as Imperials.

Image: Lego

Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Here’s the big one though—a new Lego Millennium Falcon to go with the fresh lick of paint Lando’s gave the ship before Han got his grubby hands all over it. Clocking in at 1,413 pieces it’s not quite as absurdly gigantic as Lego’s recent “Ultimate Collector Series” Falcon, but still pretty hefty, featuring a detailed interior including the ship’s hyperdrive and even the famous dejarik table to play games at.

Image: Lego

A giant spaceship needs a crew to pilot it, and the Falcon is no exception, so it’s a good job it comes with a ton of minifigures too: Alternate versions of Han and Qi’ra, as well as Lando, Chewie, a Kessel droid, and—unseen here—a Kessel Security Guard and a DD-BD droid.



Image: Lego

Constraction Figures

Lego’s line of buildable Star Wars figures is also getting a boost for the movie, in the form of both Han, who comes with a spring-loaded blaster, and a version of the fur-clad Imperial Range Trooper, seen in the latest trailer defending the giant train from Tobias and his crew.

Image: Lego

Brickheadz

Finally, there’s these two adorable chibi-style figures based on Han and Chewbacca. The Han is very cute—especially the way it recreates his ‘70s-tastic hair. But the real star here is Chewbacca, because look at him! So cute.

Like what you see? Well, then prepare your wallet: Lego’s line of Solo sets will all be available from April 13.

