NSpace is just the beginning for Emmet, Wyldstyle, Batman, Benny, and Unikitty in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which just released its second trailer.



The film opens almost exactly five years after the first film came out. Which, conveniently enough, is how much time has passed in the film. Now, though, our heroes are going to have to go to another galaxy to help save their world one more time. You saw a little bit of that in the teaser trailer but now, the whole universe opens up much, much more.

Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro join the sequel’s voice cast, which also brings back Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, and Charlie Day. Directed by Mike Mitchell, The Lego Movie 2 opens February 8, 2019.

