The New Legends of Tomorrow Trailer Shows You Can Always Count on the Chaos of Legends

Pictured: Everything being under control. Image : The CW ( YouTube

After the emotional roller coaster that was the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, isn’t it time for a little controlled chaos? The latest trailer for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow reminds us that the most predictable thing in Arrow verse is that the Legends will always be unpredictable.



Legends of Tomorrow returns on January 21 after some of the stars—namely Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh, doubling as an alt-universe Superman)—helped save the multiverse in Crisis on Infinite Earths, which ended on Tuesday. Most of the Legends chose to sit this crossover out: After all, their lives are topsy-turvy enough without having to save all the known worlds and realities!

In this season, the Legends are trying to stop some of history’s greatest villains from causing turmoil throughout history. Astra, a woman who’s made a cozy life for herself in hell after Constantine failed to keep her safe, unleashed the villains (also known as “Encores”) from hell so they could stir up trouble. It’s still unclear why, but I’m guessing she’s a sucker for the drama.

The series has already been renewed for season six, but not everybody will be sticking aboard the Waverider. It’s been confirmed that season five will be the final ride for Routh and Courtney Ford, who plays Nora Darhk (and is Routh’s spouse in real life). It’ll be sad to see them go, but it wouldn’t be the first time Legends departed the series. Hopefully, this season will leave them on a high note. They’re Legends, dammit. They deserve it.

Legends of Tomorrow returns on January 21. All Glory to Beebo.

