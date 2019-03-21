Image: Lionsgate

John Wick needs guns. Lots of guns.



Lionsgate has dropped the latest trailer for the third chapter Keanu Reeves’ wild assassin adventure/puppy revenge saga, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. It is, frankly, completely ludicrous. Which is delightful!

But most delightful—even more so than Halle Berry commanding an attack dog to bite a dude’s nads mid-action sequence?—Reeves answering the simple question asked by Ian McShane’s Winston with a very cute callback to Neo putting in a call for more firearms than a man should know what to do with in The Matrix.

It rules. So does everything else in this trailer. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hits theaters May 17.

