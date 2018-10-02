Image: Sony

The most curious thing about Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the potential to weave every single one of the studio’s previous Spider-Man films into one, loosely-connected multiverse with Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter Parker at the center of it. In the latest trailer for the animated feature, Peter takes a minute to explain to you just how popular his, well, no, Spider-Man’s brand is.



But once the web-headed hero’s done humblebragging, he makes a point of reminding you that this movie isn’t really about him, it’s definitely Miles’ movie. Well Miles’ movie. And Peni Parker’s. And Spider-Ham’s. And Spider-Man Noir’s.

Together, the cadre of Spider-Heroes will team up to save the very fabric of the multiverse in what’s probably the biggest adventure of their lives, but not before taking on a handful of classic villains like the Kingpin, Green Goblin, and Scorpion.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters December 14.