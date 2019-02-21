Image: Joe Quinones (Marvel Comics)

Happy Death Day writer Scott Lobdell’s next project is both a movie and a comic book. One of the new Alien TV shows in the works could be an animated series. The American adaptation of Utopia casts a Star Trek: Discovery star. Plus, a return to Oz is heading to TV, and what’s to come on Doom Patrol. Spoilers, away!

Odin



Happy Death Day writer (and comic book scribe) Scott Lobdell revealed he’s written both a feature script and graphic novel for a project titled Odin. The story concerns a dog seeking revenge on the people who killed his owner. Dog John Wick? Dog John Wick.

Ghostbusters

Filming is set to begin around June 25 in Alberta, Canada, according to Production Weekly.



The Curse of La Llorona

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster of The Curse of La Llorona’s Weeping Woman.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Nancy Drew convinces her friends to fight crime in the first clip from Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

Vicious

A group of snowed-in high schoolers face an unknown threat in the trailer for the Dutch horror film, Vicious.

Howard the Duck

Kevin Smith revealed Lea Thompson will lend her voice to an undisclosed character for the new animated series—perhaps bringing an end to her recent, long quest to see Howard return to media glory.

Utopia

Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of Utopia, Gillian Flynn’s new series adapting the British miniseries about a comic book-worshipping deep state organization. According to the outlet, Wilson will play a character named Michael Stearns, “a once promising virologist who has lost his edge. When a nationwide outbreak of a deadly flu arises, Michael offers his expertise, and soon finds he has landed smack in the middle of something much bigger.”

Deadline also has word Dan Byrd and Cory Michael Smith have joined the cast as Ian, “who embarks on a mission to uncover the secrets of the graphic novel, Utopia” and Thomas Christie, tasked by a Biotech company to track “the only copy of the much sought after text,” respectively.

Avenue 5

Meanwhile, Zach Woods has joined the cast of Armando Iannucci’s sci-fi comedy as Matt Spencer, “head of Customer Relations. Despite being a nihilist, Matt is a nice guy who can’t wait to get to the end of his final cruise before promotion to a more senior role on Earth. He has a performance background but gave up trying to make it as an entertainer years ago.”

Alien: Isolation

Observer reports one of the two Alien-related television projects coming this year will be a seven-episode animated series based on the video game Alien: Isolation—which followed the adventures of Ellen’s grown-up daughter, Amanda Ripley—from Axis Animation.

Land of Oz

Variety also has word Legendary Entertainment plans to team with Ed Ricourt (Now You See Me) on a Land of Oz television series, focusing on “stories and characters that haven’t been previously explored.” Despite this, the outlet’s log line sounds an awful lot like the 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz:

When the return of a long-exiled Witch brings fear, division and war to Oz, the only hope is a servant girl who may become the most powerful and dangerous woman in the land.

Medical Police

According to Coming Soon, Netflix has ordered a new “action-packed thriller, mystery, and love story” from the creators of Children’s Hospital. The series concerns two physicians played by Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel who are recruited by the government after they discover “a civilization-threatening virus.”

The Walking Dead

Speaking with Insider, showrunner Angel Kang promised the show’s writing staff isn’t hoarding “great material for later,” should The Walking Dead continue to shamble on after its 10th season.

It’s kind of just amazing that we’re going into the 10th season. It’s certainly a milestone that most people never get to cross and we’re so grateful to the fans around the world that have been on that journey with us. I’m approaching it as ‘I’ve got to make a great 10th season.’ I can’t assume anything... You can fall into a trap, just planning ahead and saving the great material for later. We always have to approach it as — we got to put the good material in now.

Doom Patrol

Cyborg debuts in new photos from episode two, “Donkey Patrol.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Charmed

KSiteTV also has photos from Charmed’s March 10 episode, “Touched by a Demon.” More at the link.

The Flash

Meanwhile, there are not nearly enough shots of King Shark fighting Gorilla Grodd in publicity pictures for the March 5 episode titled “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd.” More available at Coming Soon.

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Freeform has released the full trailer for Cloak & Dagger’s second season.

