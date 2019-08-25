Image: BBC

It all comes down to Lyra.



In the new trailer for His Dark Materials, we see Lyra, the young heroine of the story, at the center of the action, preparing for adventure. When a bunch of kids start going missing, it’s Lyra who will be destined to help them, and to reach for something even greater, a destiny beyond even that.

Like every tease released for this show so far, it looks fantastic, lush and energetic and full of potent tension. Dafne Keen makes a strong Lyra, so far as we can tell, and it looks like this journey is going to be a thrilling one.



Based on Sir Philip Pullman’s bestselling series, His Dark Materials is coming to BBC this autumn, starring talent like Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



