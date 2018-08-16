Image: Sony

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

You’d be correct to assume that Sony’s latest cinematic adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series isn’t really all that scary, but judging from the sequel’s latest trailer, you’d be wrong to think the movie’s not going to be action-packed.

In Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, three unsuspecting children are forced to do battle with Slappy the Dummy and his army of spooky creatures from Stine’s magical books, who are trying to take over the world. As silly as the premise sounds, the new trailer shows off just what kinds of danger the kids are going to get into—and, honestly, it looks kind of badass.

Even if Goosebumps was never your thing as a kid, there’s something deeply satisfying about seeing people in a horror movie who are aware of what’s going on pretty much from the jump, and make the decision not to be complete fools about actually trying to survive the night. All the movie really needs to be perfect when it hits theaters on October 19 is for one of the film’s heroes to do the smartest of smart things and just burn that goddamned dummy once and for all.