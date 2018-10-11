Photo: Universal

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

The second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated film, Glass, is here, and with it, the curtain has been pulled back just a little bit more on a film almost two decades in the making.

In Glass, the worlds of Unbreakable and Split collide as David Dunn (Bruce Willis) of Unbreakable finds himself chasing The Beast (James McAvoy) from Split, all while, from a prison cell, Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) is orchestrating a master plan that will reveal to the world superheroes, and supervillains, do exist.

Glass opens January 18.