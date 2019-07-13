Image: Sony Pictures

Who you going to call? This wholesome little family.

Filming seems to be gearing up for the upcoming sequel to the original Ghostbusters films, as Jason Reitman, director, recently revealed via a lovely picture on Twitter. The image, feautring Reitman and his father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, centers the family at the core of the new film, played by Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace.

It’s wholesome! This new movie is really a family affair, from the creators to the stars. Reitman also posted a picture on his Instragram of the good ol’ Ghostbusters car, the Ecto-1, looking beat-up to hell and back. We’ve got a family, a car, now all we need is some ghosts.

Ghostbusters hits theaters July 10, 2020.



