Girls, in my Ghostbusters? Yeah, that’s just how things go, it’s really not a big deal.

In news that certainly isn’t going to be at the nexus of any weird regressive culture war nonsense, the full set of leads for Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters movie has been announced. In addition to the ones we already knew about, like Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon as the mother and son of the starring family, we now know that Mckenna Grace, the 12-year-old actress who played a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel recently, will be joining the film as one of its stars.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Grace will play the daughter of the starring family. Not much else is known about the plot of the film at this time, except that it’s intended as a sequel to the original two movies, and seems set to largely ignore the 2016 all-lady reboot version.

The new Ghostbusters will premiere July 10, 2020.

