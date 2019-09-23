Image: Disney (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Elsa and Anna’s world is getting a whole lot bigger, more beautiful, and a bit more terrifying, as the latest trailer for Frozen II introduces the magic that lies beyond Arendelle.



The first trailer for Frozen II was beautiful, to be sure. But outside of showing that Anna and Elsa’s world was about to get a whole lot bigger, it didn’t give away much in the way of what the movie is about. The second trailer expanded that just a bit, revealing we’re going to learn more about where Elsa’s powers came from and what they were meant to be. And yet, any sign of new characters or music are completely absent.

Advertisement

That changes now though, as Disney has revealed a new trailer for the film. It shows Elsa and Anna heading on a journey to an Enchanted Forest they first learned about as children, to discover the truth behind Elsa’s powers and find out why the forest separated itself from the rest of the world all those years ago.

It’s clear that Elsa’s growing abilities, and the discovery of this enchanted land and its people, are pushing her away from her own family and kingdom—making Anna’s role as the reasoned, balancing force in Elsa’s overpowered life all-the-more crucial.

Frozen II, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, opens on November 22.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.