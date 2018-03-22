GIF Image: 20th Century Fox

After a video devoted solely to the introduction of the gun-toting, time-traveling mutant Cable and a Bob Ross homage, the Merc with a Mouth finally takes center stage in his new trailer, which is, full disclosure, pretty fantastic. It’s chock full of Deadpool’s trademark violence and nonsense, a couple of excellent X-Men gags, and some truly delightful profanity. Check it out:

There is so much awesome here, not the least of which is that epic X-Force drop. Given that we know an X-Force movie is actually in the works, it’s pretty delightful to think of Deadpool accidentally creating the team.

The highly anticipated sequel, which has reportedly been getting very favorable test screenings, opens May 18. It’s directed by David Leitch and stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and Julian Dennison as that kid.

[YouTube]