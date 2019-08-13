Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Netflix

But even though darkness looms over Thra’s beautiful environs, a resistance rises.



Netflix just dropped an incredible new look at the upcoming The Dark Crystal prequel series, Age of Resistance. It’s the first time we’ve really got to hear a good chunk of the extensive and equally impressive vocal cast in action, but it’s also a reminder that holy mother of Thra, this show looks gorgeous.

Yes, there’s all the good stuff you’d expect out of a fantasy adventure—foreboding portents, evil machinations, heroes uniting on an epic quest to resist the evil threatening the land, and so on and so forth. But it’s not just the fantasy that’s epic here, it’s the remarkable sense of scale Age of Resistance has as a production. The puppets, the sets, the CG used to amp those impressive practical elements up a notch even further...it’s honestly still remarkable just how good this all looks. We can’t wait to see it all in action.

And we don’t have to wait much longer—The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix August 30.

