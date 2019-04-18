Image: Orion Pictures

The Chucky renaissance plunges forth with another trailer for the upcoming movie reboot—as ever, not to be confused with the otherwise unrelated in-the-works Syfy TV series from franchise creator Don Mancini. This new trailer is the one we’ve been eagerly awaiting ever since it was announced that Mark Hamill would be voicing the murderous little doll. And now we know what he sounds like.



Director Lars Klevberg’s updated take on Child’s Play, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry, hits theaters on June 21.

