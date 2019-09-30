Photo: TriStar Pictures

Candyman

According to Bloody-Disgusting, multiple “trustworthy sources” attest Tony Todd will indeed reprise his role as the iconic “Candyman” in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming remake—opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the film’s protagonist.

Halloween Kills

HalloweenMovies also has word Nancy Stephens will return for Halloween Kills as Nurse Marion Chambers, the orderly Michael Myers carjacked when he escaped Smith’s Grove Sanitarium to Haddonfield, Illinois.

Bond 26

Salt shakers at the ready: a new report from infamous British rag The Daily Mail states Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently “being wooed” to write the 26th entry in the James Bond franchise following her recent work on next year’s No Time to Die. Though after her big Emmy wins, not so much of a stretch, is it?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In response to a fan on Instagram, James Gunn revealed it took him a full year to write the script for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

This one was short! A few months. Guardians Vol. 3 took a year, The Specials took a week and Super took maybe three weeks. It’s always different.

Masters of Doom

Deadline reports Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) and Patrick Gibson (The OA) have been cast in the pilot episode of Masters of Doom as John Carmack and John Romero, respectively. John Karna, Jane Ackermann, Siobhan Williams and Peter Friedman will round out the cast in supporting roles.

The Flash

John Wesley Shipp returns in the synopsis for “A Flash of Lightning,” the second episode of season six.

JOHN WESLEY SHIPP TO GUEST STAR - Faced with the news of his impending death, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) resiliency suffers as he struggles to fight fate. Meanwhile, Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) career as a D.A. conflicts with her identity when she crosses paths with a villainous meta-human. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jeff Hersh (#602). Original airdate 10/15/2019.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, Supergirl “thwarts an alien attack” with Alex and Brainiac in the synopsis for “Stranger Beside Me” airing October 13.

TECHNOLOGY BECOMES THE NEW THREAT - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) thwart an alien attack while William (Staz Nair) investigates Kara (Melissa Benoist). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) use Obsidian tech to solve a problem. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#502). Original airdate 10/13/2019.

Supernatural

The Winchesters team-up with Rowena and Ketch in the synopsis for “Raising Hell,” airing October 17.

SENDING OUT AN SOS – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) call on Rowena (Guest Star Ruth Connell) to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch (Guest Star David Haydn-Jones). Robert Singer directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1503). Original airdate 10/17/2019.

Charmed

The status quo is significantly altered in the synopsis for “Things to Do in Seattle When You’re Dead,” the October 18 episode of Charmed.

SAVE US — The Charmed Ones must learn to navigate the new world they now inhabit. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) tries making sense of some very intense dreams and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) try to accept their new roles. Harry (Rupert Evans) isn’t quite himself ever since his encounter with the hooded villain, forcing he and Mel to go on an old-fashioned road trip in search of the demons attempting to bring about the extinction of all witches. A personal loss strengthens the bond between Maggie and Mel. Also starring Jordan Donica. Nick Gomez directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#202). Original airdate 10/18/2019.

We also have a new trailer for season two.

Nancy Drew

Katie Findlay guest-stars in the synopsis for the second episode of Nancy Drew, “The Secret of the Old Morgue” airing October 16.

When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) learns that Tiffany Hudson’s corpse is being moved out of Horseshoe Bay for a private autopsy, she puts her investigation into Lucy Sable’s dress on hold to pull off one of her most risky missions yet. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) enlist the help of a stranger (guest star Katie Findlay) in an attempt to help Nancy. Lastly, the town gathers to participate in the annual bucket ritual done on the last night of the Summer Festival. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau (#102). Original airdate 10/16/2019.

Meanwhile, an unfortunate meets the Cuckoo Clock of Doom in the latest trailer.

Evil

Kristen, Ben and David investigate a “psychopathic” 9-year old in the synopsis for “Rose390,” the fourth episode of Evil.

Kristen, Ben and David are hired to evaluate Eric (Luke Judy), a seemingly psychopathic 9-year-old boy. Eric takes a liking to David, which leaves them hopeful they can curb his violent behavior. Also, Kristen is most affected by this investigation as she worries about her young daughters who lied about a horror game their grandmother, Sheryl, bought behind her back, on EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Riverdale

KSiteTV has photos from “Fast Times at Riverdale High” airing October 16. Click through for more.

Legacies

Alexis Denisof debuts in photos from “This Year Will Be Different,” the October 17 episode of Legacies. More photos at KSiteTV.

Van Helsing

Julius teaches Violet how to fight vampires in a clip from “Dark Ties,” this week’s episode of Van Helsing.

Ghostwriter

Finally, Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its all-new, all-different Ghostwriter series.

