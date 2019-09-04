Photo: Warner Bros.

Fans hoping for an early glimpse of the next big DC movie are going to have to head to the movie theater.

Variety reports that a new trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is coming out this weekend but will only be in theaters with It Chapter Two. It’s the second time in as many months that Warner Bros. has gone with this strategy, the other time being for Christopher Nolan’s mysterious action movie Tenet. That teaser, released last month with Hobbs and Shaw, still hasn’t officially made its way online.

The difference between Tenet and Birds of Prey, though, is that Birds of Prey will be released relatively soon in comparison: February 7, 2020, versus July 17, 2020. That suggests it’s ready for a more traditional marketing push and that the trailer is likely to be online sooner rather than later. Robbie previously released a short teaser for the film when it was in production but this would be its first full trailer.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the sinister DC character first introduced on the big screen in Suicide Squad. She’ll team up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to protect Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

And though Warner Bros. has done this “only in theaters” thing twice in recent months, it’s a tried and true modern Hollywood tactic. Fox did it back in the day to announced that The Simpsons Movie was happening. It’s how Paramount revealed 10 Cloverfield Lane was a thing, and Universal did it a few years back for Happy Death Day 2U. The thought process is that you generate some extra buzz and press (like this article, for instance), and then build up even more when the trailer itself comes out. (Though you do also get the inevitable bootlegs, some of which are already online for this film.)

Nevertheless, falling right into its trap, when Warner Bros. drops the Birds of Prey trailer online officially, we’ll have it for you right here.

