Image: Will Smith as the Genie. (Disney)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

After an early teaser that revealed lots of sand dunes and just a glimpse of a familiar, treasure-stuffed cave, and some colorful set photos, we finally have a look at Will Smith in full genie mode in the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin remake.



Back in December, an Entertainment Weekly profile noted that Smith’s “blue” look—familiar to fans of the animated version, and Robin Williams’ outstandingly motormouthed performance—was still being worked on by the movie’s special-effects wizards. And now, we finally have a good idea of what Smith will look like (and sound like) when he takes on the iconic character.

Advertisement

Aladdin, which also stars Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin—and is the second of Disney’s live-action remakes in 2019, after Dumbo but before The Lion King—is out May 24.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

