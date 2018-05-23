Photo: New Line

You can get comprehensive lists of everything coming to streaming anywhere. But half of those titles you don’t care about, and the other half are terrible. What’s the good stuff? We’re here to help.

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best scifi and fantasy movies and TV coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in June.

Photo: Disney

Netflix

Available June 1

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians - One of Disney’s all-time classics hits the service. Warning: Your kids may want to watch Cruella de Vil over and over.

Advertisement

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth - A legendary mini-series from the late ’80s on one of the culture’s most influential voices.

National Treasure - This Nicolas Cage action film is all kinds of fun and a great rewatch for a rainy afternoon.

June 5

Thor: Ragnarok - Arguably the funniest film Marvel Studios has ever released, and a must watch before seeing Avengers: Infinity War since that movie starts in the credits of this one.

Advertisement

June 8

Sense8: The Series Finale - No, we haven’t seen this yet, but it’s such a big deal, we’re just assuming it’s going to be good. Here’s the trailer, in case you missed it.

June 15

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus - Terry Gilliam’s wacky story of a traveling theater troupe has an amazing cast and is incredibly underrated.



Advertisement

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 - This show has kicked ass for years and there’s no reason to think season six will be any different.

June 17

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 - Need a Marvel fix as we wait for Avengers 4? Agents of SHIELD has been a pretty good filler over the past few years. Plus it’s a nice, long binge.

Advertisement

June 22

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 - Luke Cage is awesome and it’s going to be good to have him back in a post-Defenders world. Check out the latest clip here.

June 26

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - The new Star Wars film comes home so fans can continue to debate it over and over and over and...



Advertisement

Photo: Warner Bros.

Amazon

Available June 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold - Sure, it’s an Indiana Jones ripoff, but it’s still one of the best dumb, fun movies in that genre. Also available on Hulu.

Advertisement

Beowulf - Robert Zemeckis’ creepy early performance capture movie may not hold up visually, but damned if it isn’t fine storytelling.

Event Horizon - If you haven’t watched this space-set mindfuck in a few years, you owe it to yourself to check it out again. Also available on Hulu.

Leprechaun; Leprechaun 2; Leprechaun 3; Leprechaun 4: In Space; Leprechaun 5: In the Hood; Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood; Leprechaun: Origins - We’re counting these all as one and though none are “good,” the fact they are all streaming together could make for an amazing day of streaming and trash talk. Also available on Hulu.

Advertisement

Space Jam - The fact this hybrid live-action animated movie starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny actually happened still boggles the mind. Watching it is like mainlining ‘90s nostalgia.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Tim Burton’s adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical is dark and excellent. Also available on Hulu.

The ‘Burbs - Tom Hanks’ crazy, paranoid ‘80s comedy is one of those movies you probably haven’t seen in awhile, and can now watch with new, surprised eyes. Also available on Hulu.

Advertisement

The Running Man - Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the totally unbelievable film about a TV show where real people kill each other. That could never happen. Also available on Hulu.



Universal Soldier - Director Roland Emmerich’s kick-ass scifi action film stars Dolph Lundgren and Jean Claude Van Damme as reincarnated soldiers. It’s so good.



Babylon 5, Seasons 1-5 - Yup, the first five seasons of the excellent scifi series come to Amazon for your binging pleasure.

Advertisement

Photo: Cartoon Network

Hulu

Available June 1

Across the Universe - Using the music of the Beatles, this dramatic love story feels like a feature-length music video.

Advertisement

Apollo 13 - Director Ron Howard, who has some Star Wars movie hitting theaters this week, may have been at his best with this intense, star-studded telling of the flight of Apollo 13.

Hellboy - Before he was winning Oscars, Guillermo del Toro was making awesome, comic book action adaptations, like this one starring Ron Perlman.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers; The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King - We’ve heard these movies are pretty good.



Advertisement

Spawn - Ever since the release of this first Spawn movie, creator Todd McFarlane has been talking about a remake. Since that’ll probably never happen, at least we have this so-bad-it’s-good original.



June 3

Stargate - The film that started a million TV shows is still an excellent exercise in excitement and scifi world building. Also available on Amazon.

Advertisement

June 15

The House October Built; The House October Built 2 - This pair of mockumentaries follows a group of filmmakers who visit Halloween haunted houses that are way more evil than advertised. Underrated, scary stuff.

June 17

Punisher: War Zone - Initially overlooked as just some needless comic book sequel, it turns out War Zone is actually one of the best versions of the character put on screen to date.

Advertisement

June 23

Rick and Morty: Complete Season 3 - Pickle Rick. What more do we need to say?



June 26

Shutter Island - Martin Scorsese’s supernatural-feeling murder mystery starring Leonardo DiCaprio often gets overlooked, but it’s damn good. Also available on Amazon.

