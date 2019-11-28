The Nerd's Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in December

You can get comprehensive lists of everything coming to streaming services anywhere. But half of those titles you don’t care about, and the other half are terrible. Where’s the good stuff? io9 is here to help.



Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in December. Let’s get to it.

Netflix

Available December 1

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl - Hoping to cash in on his Spy Kids swag, director Robert Rodriguez attempted to start another kiddie franchise with this Taylor Lautner-fronted, 3D kids action film. It’s not very good, but it’s one of those “So bad it’s good” films, especially watching it in 2D at home when it was meant for 3D.

Available December 9

It Comes at Night - Here’s a creepy, underrated little horror film from a few years ago. Joel Edgerton plays the patriarch of a family surviving in a post-apocalyptic world, who is challenged when a stranger comes knocking.

Available December 13

6 Underground - Ryan Reynolds stars in this Netflix original Michael Bay action film about an elite group of soldiers who all fake their own deaths to fight crime. It’s a superhero plot without the comic book influences but, directed by Bay, and written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, it’ll probably feel like that.

Available December 20

The Witcher - It’s here. Henry Cavill stars as the mercenary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in the highly-anticipated fantasy adaptation. Read much more below.

Available December 25

Sweetheart - Universal and Blumhouse basically dumped this movie to on demand services earlier this year, and now finally it’s on Netflix. We shit you not, watch this movie. It’s basically a bare-bones, heady Castaway meets Predator monster movie starring Kiersey Clemons. Here’s our review, and you can read our interview with the director below.

Available December 26

Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Netflix always is releasing surprising, cool, stuff but few of them are as surprising and cool as an in-universe Fast and Furious animated series. Wild.

Available December 28

Die Another Day, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough - If you like Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies, now you’ve got your New Year’s plans shaken up. But definitely not stirred.

Amazon

Available December 1

Hancock - This Will Smith, anti-hero, superhero film (co-starring Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman) should be way, way better than it is. Which, in my mind, is the perfect streaming movie. Revisit a film with a ton of potential and see how it holds up.

The Spirit - Most people don’t like this 2008 superhero noir title, but what am I going to do? Not let you know a superhero movie directed by Frank Miller, co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendes, and Samuel L. Jackson is on streaming? Come on now. (Also available on Hulu)

Available December 11

Fast Color - Did you happen to see our article on the best superhero movies of the decade? Did you notice there was one on there that maybe you hadn’t heard of? That movie was Fast Color and it’s an incredible, beautiful, powerful take on the superhero genre. If you haven’t seen it yet, now it’s coming to streaming. No more excuses. Watch. It. (Also available on Hulu)



Available December 13

Bumblebee - The last few Transformers films were bad. Okay, maybe all of them since the Bayhemic reboot were bad. So we understand why you maybe didn’t give Bumblebee a shot. But we wish you had! It’s the best Transformers movie since the original, and maybe even better than that. Jam-packed with action and emotion, it’s truly a holiday gift coming to streaming, and worth your valuable binge-time this season . (Also available on Hulu)

The Expanse: Season 4 - AT LAST! A little over a year since the season three finale, and after a time we thought it would be gone forever, one of the best sci-fi shows in ages. The Expanse is back. Need to catch-up before it’s back though? Check out our guide below!

Available December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon - Wait, which one is Dark of the Moon? *Checks Wikipedia* Okay good, it’s the third one. That’s the least offensive of the sequels which makes it a fairly decent stream. But, really, just watch Bumblebee instead, please. For the love of god, don’t do this to yourself. (Also available on Hulu)

Hulu

Available December 1

28 Weeks Later - Not to be confused with 28 Days Later, this sequel to that masterpiece isn’t quite its predecessor but is still better than most zombie films you’ve seen in recent years. Jeremy Renner co-stars along with Robert Carylye, Rose Byrne, Idris Elba, and Imogen Poots.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army - You forget that before Guillermo del Toro won an Oscar for making his weird, wonderful creature movies, he made not one but two superhero sequels. First was Blade II but then also, Hellboy II. And while the original may have a little more emotional resonance than this sequel, the sequel is massively epic and just as entertaining. Plus, it’s better than this year’s reboot either way.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 - Arguably two of Quentin Tarantino’s best movies (especially if you combine them into one), this genre-bending tale of revenge stars Uma Thurman on the hunt to kill the people who wronged her, with a badass samurai sword.

Legend of the Drunken Master - Also referred to as Drunken Master II, this 1994 Hong Kong, Jackie Chan vehicle is one of the films that truly put Chan on the map. An early, popular example of the kind of action and comedy he’d come to be known for.

Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt plays the Grim Reaper who is taught about love on Earth. Just make sure you watch The Phantom Menace trailer beforehand for a true 1998 experience. I explain why here:

Prancer - Just in time for the holidays is this heartwarming, 1989 film about a young girl who finds a reindeer she truly believes belongs to Santa Claus. Sam Elliott stars.

Available December 13

Depraved - Indie horror darling Larry Fessenden presents a new take on the Frankenstein myth. Who says holiday streaming has to all be Christmas lights and Santa Claus?

