The Nerd's Watch: The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Streaming in November

Netflix

Available November 1

The Man Without Gravity - I haven’t seen this movie yet so I’m not officially recommending it here, but the premise—about a baby who doesn’t adhere to the laws of gravity and becomes a huge celebrity—sounds very intriguing indeed.

Rosemary’s Baby - Mia Farrow stars in one of the best horror films of all time, playing a young wife who moves with her husband (John Cassavetes) into a New York apartment building with a very strange history, not to mention some unusual neighbors—and then realizes her pregnancy may not be what it seems.



The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions - Whoa. One of the best sci-fi films of all time and its two sequels are coming to Netflix, making for a decreasingly exciting triple feature.

Zombieland - With the sequel now in theaters, what better time to revisit this hilarious and awesome zombie meta-comedy starring a bunch of Oscar favorites?

Available November 4

District 9 - If you haven’t revisited District 9 in a while, now’s the time. You may have forgotten just how smart, exciting, and poignant it is—a perfect example of science fiction at its finest.

Available November 5

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 - Okay, I’m not an avid watcher of this show, but I know a lot of io9ers are so, yes, it’s coming back. The official description is: “Catra vows to conquer Etheria before Horde Prime arrives, Glimmer struggles with a new role, and Adora and the princesses face treachery old and new.”

Available November 15

Klaus - Netflix is tough cause it releases so many original movies—and not all of them are good. This one sounds like it has potential, though: It’s an animated spin on the Santa Claus myth, from the co-director of Despicable Me, about an underdog who discovers Santa’s workshop. The voice cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald.

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 - Obviously, this title isn’t a feature film, but I still recommended it wholeheartedly. If you haven’t seen this show yet, it’s a dream for toy collectors; in season three, it’s covering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, and My Little Pony.

Available November 29

I Lost My Body - This beautiful French animated film tells the story of a disembodied hand traveling through Paris looking for its body. Hence the title. It’s a pensive, pretty movie that’s not for everyone, but is well worth a shot.

The Movies That Made Us - From the team that did the aforementioned The Toys That Made Us comes a new documentary series about movies. Uhhh, yes please.

Amazon

Available November 1

A View To A Kill, Diamonds Are Forever, Die Another Day, Dr. No, For Your Eyes Only, From Russia With Love, Goldeneye, Goldfinger, Licence To Kill, Live And Let Die, Moonraker, Never Say Never Again, Octopussy, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Living Daylights, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, The World Is Not Enough, Thunderball, Tomorrow Never Dies, You Only Live Twice - If you love James Bond but have only seen the Daniel Craig movies, now you can catch up on almost every other one there is.



Overlord - This underrated zombie Nazi horror film came out last year; if you haven’t seen it, we recommend checking it out. Worst case, watch the first 15 minutes and if you aren’t immediately hooked, turn it off. (Also on Hulu)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Fans of horror movies, musicals, and Tim Burton should check out this 2007 film, which combines all those things in a creepy, cool, satisfying way. Though those people have probably already seen this.

The Ring - You know the story. You watch the videotape and you die. This remake by director Gore Verbinski is one of the more memorable, and mimicked, horror films in recent memory and is well worth a revisit. (Also on Hulu)

Available November 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D - The first Texas Chainsaw movie is a masterpiece. Since then, the franchise has been hit or miss with a few different reboots along the way. This is one of the most recent, and it’s bad—but maybe at home, with a few drinks, it’s so bad it’s good. (Also Hulu)



Available November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse - If Shaun of the Dead and High School Musical had a baby on Christmas, it would be Anna and the Apocalypse. It’s a zombie horror film that’s also a musical and set around the holidays that’s as delightful as that all sounds. And if you missed it when it was out, you should watch it now. (Also on Hulu.)



When Freddy fights Jason, everyone wins. Photo : New Line

Hulu

Available November 1

Fantastic Four - This is the 2005 film, not the 2015 version, which means it’s bad, but was good enough to make a sequel with the Silver Surfer. Which, again, is bad, but hey, this could very well be the best Fantastic Four film of all time. At least for now.



Freddy vs. Jason - If you were a horror fan in the ‘80s or ‘90s, Freddy vs. Jason was your dream movie. And it happened! And, well, it almost lived up to those insane fantasies many of us had with our Fangoria magazines and McFarlane Toys. Nevertheless, it’s still pretty fun, especially the third act, and worth a revisit on streaming.



Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare - Long before Freddy fought Jason, he died. Kind of. In this ultra campy 1991 sequel, Freddy meets his “demise,” which then resulted in at least one more movie in the franchise. But the fully funny Freddy and bad 3D effects make this one a fan favorite. At least this fan.

Interview with a Vampire - Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Anne Rice, come on. You know you want to watch it again.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines - With Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters on the same day this hit Hulu, it’s almost a sin to call this “Terminator 3" when that’s clearly a better “Terminator 3.” But of all the post-T2 sequels before the latest, this was probably the best.



Terminator Salvation - I’ve never been as disappointed at the end of a movie as I was when I saw Terminator Salvation. I hated it so much, I buried most memories of it deep down and have forgotten all but that. And still, I’m oddly curious to revisit this Christian Bale, Helena Bonham Carter, Anton Yelchin, and Bryce Dallas Howard Terminator movie. Which is just such a weird thing to write.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride - It’s certainly not The Nightmare Before Christmas, but at least Tim Burton co-directed this equally beautiful looking, and almost as charming, stop motion animated film.



