Netflix

Available October 1

Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle - Just in time for the remake from Elizabeth Banks come these two McG movies which are both actually fun flicks. Hard to do better than Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

Men in Black II - Which one is Men In Black II? Oh, right, It’s the one with Lara Flynn Boyle as the villain. It’s pretty good. (And the original will join it on Netflix a few short weeks later.)

The Rugrats Movie and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie - Being as it’s 2019, you have to think the kids who grew up with these hugely successful adaptations of the Nickelodeon show probably have their own kids by now. What better time to introduce them to Tommy and the gang?

Scream 2 - Scream 2 takes place while the characters are in college, and of course they go to film class. Jada Pinkett Smith and Omar Epps get the pre-credits death scene and the killer is someone who got way more famous a few years later. It’s not as good as the original, but it’s solid.

Sin City - Robert Rodriguez’s 2005 Frank Miller adaptation was one of the most faithful comic book adaptations of all time. Still is, in fact. It’s a beautiful, brutal film with a great cast that rarely gets the credit it deserves.



Supergirl - Sure, there’s a TV show right now. And it’s great. But don’t sleep on the original 1984 movie. It’s...pretty damn bad, to be honest, but the fact that it exists at all is probably a surprise to some of you.



Superman Returns - If you can forget the filmmaker, the actor who played the villain, and the fact this 2006 film doesn’t quite nail the essence of Superman...at least it uses the John Williams theme in the credits?

The Flintstones and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas - These live-action Flintstone movies aren’t the best, but you can surely find worse ways to spend your time than watching John Goodman and Rick Moranis mess with each other in leopard prints.

The Island - In the oeuvre of Michael Bay, The Island regularly gets forgotten. And it shouldn’t. It’s not The Rock or Armageddon but it’s a suitably entertaining sci-fi action film starring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Black Widow.

The Time Traveler’s Wife - Honestly, I’ve never seen this movie. But the cast (Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana) as well as the premise (a love complicated by time travel) makes me want to ignore that most people don’t like it.

Available October 4

In the Tall Grass - The highly-anticipated Netflix original based on the Stephen King/Joe Hill story is almost here. Our full review follows:

Available October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie - Okay, I’m cheating. This isn’t an io9 movie. But it is pure science fiction that everyone involved with the film was able to keep it a secret for as long as it did. Those were like, Star Wars levels of secrecy. Beyond that even. Bravo. I can’t wait.

Available October 18

Living with Yourself - This is a series, not a movie, and we haven’t seen it yet—but how can a show about two Paul Rudds be bad? It’s Paul Rudd, and there’s two of them.

Available October 19

Men in Black - As promised, the original to go with the sequel. Here’s a recent look back at it.

Amazon

Available October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Amazon is very bare-bones when it comes to added sci-fi films streaming this month, but one it does have comes with quite the pedigree. I’m talking about Steven Spielberg’s A.I., which the director made based on the preparation of Stanley Kubrick. It’s a film that still resonates today as much as it did when it was released nearly 20 years ago. (Also on Hulu)



Astro Boy - This 2009 computer animated film takes the popular anime and gives it a bit of a modern update. Critics and audiences were divided on the film, which means now is a great time to make up your mind for yourself.

Hulu

Available October 1

Blade, Blade 2, and Blade: Trinity - Before Marvel Studios reboots the franchise with Mahershala Ali, take a trip back to the original three films, including the Guillermo del Toro part two that everyone loves...except me:



Cloverfield - Here’s streaming favorite Cloverfield again. It’s great! Watch it!

Event Horizon - Again, one of those crazy sci-fi movies that I feel like we’re always talking about. If you haven’t seen it by now, you have to check it out.



Face/Off - Yep, there’s a remake in the works for this one, too. This is, of course, the original.

Ghost World - This Terry Zwigoff adaptation of the Daniel Clowes comic rarely gets the comic book movie respect it deserves, but it’s a heartwarming and heartbreaking (and hilarious) tale starring Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson and Steve Buscemi,

Hellraiser, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Hellraiser IV: Bloodline - Somewhere, the first Hellraiser sequel is crying, “What about me?” But seriously, even just the first movie makes this a noteworthy streaming addition. What a great film.

Saw, Saw 2, Saw 6 - As I’ve discussed in the past (see below), the Saw movies are like a TV series. You need to watch them in order. So it sucks that the middle movies aren’t here—but after part two, you’ll probably interested to see what happens next.

Snakes on a Plane - I’ve had it with this motherfucking streaming services, on this motherfucking Roku! (Yep, that’s a joke combining a classic line in this wild, dumb movie with the fact it’s coming to streaming.)

Stargate - Maybe it’s because I write this column, but I feel like the original Stargate is always being added to new streaming services. Probably a smart move too. Hook people into the larger franchise.

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie - A horror anthology movie in the mold of Creepshow, based on TV show of the same name which was created by George A. Romero.



The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension - One of the iconic cult sci-fi movies of the 1980s comes to Hulu ready to melt minds and disappoint that the teased sequel will never happen.

Total Recall - Get your ass to Mars by watching this excellent Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi adventure. Thankfully, it was never remade. (IT NEVER HAPPENED!)

Vampire in Brooklyn - We’re in the midst of the return of Eddie Murphy (new stand up coming, new movies, etc.) so why not dive into one of those rare times when Eddie went genre with Wes Craven’s not-so-great, but still kind of hilarious, film?

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 - It’s more Wes Craven (this time just “presenting”), it’s Dracula, it can’t be that bad, right? Well, now that it’s on Hulu, you can watch it guilt free to get that answer.

Available October 7

Missing Link - The latest film from Laika came and went in theaters, but it got OK reviews—and with a voice cast including Zoe Saldana, Hugh Jackman, and Zach Galifianakis, now seems like a good time to check it out.

Available October 11

Little Monsters - Not to be confused with the terrible Fred Savage movie of the same name, Hulu is debuting this well-received Lupita N’yongo and Josh Gad zombie movie this month, and I for one am very much looking forward to checking it out. Here’s our review.



