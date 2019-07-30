Photo: Paramount

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in August.

Netflix

Available August 1

Groundhog Day Harold Ramis’ classic time-loop comedy starring Bill Murray and Andie McDowell is coming to Netflix. And it’s a perfect Netflix movie cause you’ll never get tired of watching it.

Horns Daniel Radcliffe has done a lot to separate himself from being Harry Potter over the years, including this cool Alexandre Aja film about a man who grows horns after being accused of killing his girlfriend.

Jupiter Ascending I’ll admit I don’t love this movie. But so many people do, and even if you don’t like it it’s still incredibly watchable. Directed by the Wachowskis, its wild cast includes Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, and Eddie Redmayne, among others.

Available August 2

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 Everyone at io9 is such a fan, I feel like I might be fired if I didn’t include this one. Season three coming at ya!

Available August 9

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Rocko’s Modern Life is coming back. The premise is awesome and we think fans of the series are probably in for a treat.



Available August 17

The Punisher Since Netflix has an original Punisher series, it’s hard not to think it should have all the Punisher films available for fans to go through. The streaming service hasn’t done that yet, but the 2004 Thomas Jane version is (perhaps?) leading the charge.



Available August 30

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Fans of fantasy, puppetry, or just plain cool stories should circle August 30 on their calendars, because that’s when the Jim Henson Company is bringing back The Dark Crystal. I’ve seen the pilot and it’s excellent. If the rest of the series follows suit, everyone is going to be talking about it.

Amazon

Available August 2

300 Fans can argue over the best Zack Snyder movie, but we think 300 has to be near the top of the list. It’s not just a super faithful comic book adaptation, it’s got groundbreaking visual effects, stellar action, and a great cast.



Available August 23

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Did you somehow manage to miss one of the best films released last year? You’re in luck, because here’s your chance to stream what may be the best Mission: Impossible movie to date. (Also on Hulu.)

Available August 31

Godzilla We got the sequel this year, and will get the huge showdown with a certain giant gorilla next year—but the current era of massive monster movies got started with this 2014 Gareth Edwards film. It starts slow but ends fast.



Hellboy II: The Golden Army It’s sad that we’ll never see Guillermo del Toro’s third Hellboy film, but at least we have two of them—and this one’s still as bonkers and wonderful as you remember.

Sucker Punch If you’ve read this column before, you’ve probably realized I use the word “best” loosely here. Take, for example, Sucker Punch. I don’t think Sucker Punch is very good but it’s a movie that’s so visually striking, and so polarizing, it’s great that it’s coming to streaming so you can revisit it if you want. Or just put it on mute and enjoy Zack Snyder’s visuals.

The Fifth Element One of the great sci-fi movies in the modern era (if you can call the late ’90s the modern era), is coming to both Amazon and Hulu. Not Leeloo, Hulu.

Hulu

Available August 1

Alien vs. Predator Alien vs. Predator is a movie of just immensely wasted potential. How is a movie about Aliens fighting Predators bad? Well, if you have Hulu, on August 1 you can watch yourself to answer that question.

Big Fish When Tim Burton released Dumbo earlier this year, many were moved to ponder what was the last undeniably great Tim Burton movie. For my money, it was this beautiful, emotional film starring Ewan McGregor.

Double Impact Jean Claude Van Damme made a lot of super fun action movies the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, few of which are half as good as the one where there are two of him: Double Impact.

Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, The Final Destination Lock your doors, unplug any non-essential electronics, stay away from any large windows, and enjoy the first four films in the Final Destination series in a huge, death-defying marathon, if you so feel like it. As a bonus, most of them are pretty damn good!

Hackers I’m experiencing déjà vu writing about Hackers coming to streaming, but no matter. It’s one of the coolest, most underrated films of the ‘90s and any time I can call it out, I will. Hack the planet!

The Hunchback of Notre Dame No, not the Disney animated musical, though that would make sense since Disney owns Hulu. This is the 1923 original, and I’m excited it’s on here so I can check it off list of films from that era I’ve never seen.

Idiocracy A movie that imagines the future is run by morons. No, it’s no a documentary. *Rim shot.*

My Bloody Valentine It may be out of season, but this is the superior 1981 original, not the 2009 remake, which is the best reason for the film to be on this list.



Robin Hood: Men in Tights Most people would put this film low on a list of Mel Brooks comedies, but it’s one of my favorites, having seen it right about when I was supposed to, in my early teens. It’s rude, it’s crude, and it still cracks me the hell up.



Rosemary’s Baby Simply put, one of the best horror movies of all time, and on the heels of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood making it such a crucial plot point, this is one everyone should check it out.

Seven There are so many good things to say about this movie, I’m struggling to just pick one or two. Suffice to say, this David Fincher film starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and (yes, unfortunately) Kevin Spacey is one of the best horror films—or films, period—of the ‘90s.

Spider-Man 3 Worst of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies? Undoubtedly. Is it still delightful to watch Sandman, Venom, and dark Peter dancing at any opportunity? Absolutely.



Star Trek: The Motion Picture , Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: Nemesis With that top image I promised Star Trek, and Hulu delivers. Now you can take journeys with almost all of the original Star Trek movies. For some reason, Generations isn’t here, but still, that’s hours of entertainment for boldly going.

Stargate Another classic franchise starter about sci-fi travel, except this one’s got a gate, rather than a spaceship.

The Terminator With the new film coming out, you’ll want to revisit the James Cameron 1984 original, one of the most stunning sci-fi films you’ll ever see. A blockbuster in every way.

Available August 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World The epic story of Hiccup, Toothless, and the Berk clan comes to an end in this recent blockbuster that arrives on streaming not too long after its release.

Available August 29

Body at Brighton Rock This indie about a woman who gets lost in the woods along with a mysterious crime scene got some strong buzz when it was released earlier this year. Those of us who missed it can now watch it on Hulu.

