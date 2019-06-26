Photo: Warner Bros.

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in July.

Netflix

Available July 1

Cloverfield - Who could forget this found footage monster movie from the director of the upcoming Batman reboot, produced by the man behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and written by the mind behind The Cabin in the Woods? What I’m saying is, its pedigree has only grown since its 2008 release.

Lady in the Water - Though it’s regularly considered one of M. Night Shyamalan’s worst films, maybe it’s time to revisit Lady in the Water and see if it’ll reveal some merit almost 15 years after its release.

Little Monsters - I recently rewatched this when it came to Amazon and, though I was very nostalgic for it, it did not hold up for me. Still, now more people can argue with me since it’s coming to Netflix.

Scream 3 - The Scream movies should be ranked in order of release, in my opinion. But I feel like the drop off from 3 to 4 is so massive, 3 is pretty damn awesome in comparison.



Swordfish - Though the cast of Swordfish is great (Hugh Jackman, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, John Travolta), this movie is worth a watch just for the awesome 360-degree digital effects shot at the beginning. The rest is whatever but that shot and this cast make it a solid watch.



The Book of Eli - Directed by the Hughes Brothers, written by Gary Whitta, and starring Denzel Washington and Mila Kunis, The Book of Eli is one of the better post-apocalyptic sci-fi films to be released in the past decade. It’s not quite amazing, but it’s very good, and it’s a great movie to catch up with or revisit on Netflix.

The Brothers Grimm - This 2005 Terry Gilliam movie is average at best, but it stars Heath Ledger, Matt Damon, and Monica Bellucci, and it takes a huge swing at some very famous storytellers, so obviously it’s worth a watch.

Available July 4

Stranger Things 3 - One of Netflix’s signature original programs returns for its third season, which sees Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas, Max and the rest once again do battle with the forces of evil, this time in the summer of 1985. We can’t wait to head back to Hawkins.

Available July 9

Mary Poppins Returns - We quite enjoyed this reboot/sequel to the iconic 1964 Disney film starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. And, if you give it a shot (since you probably didn’t catch it during its theatrical run), you’re very likely to enjoy it too.

Available July 16

The Princess and the Frog - The most recent, and maybe final, hand-drawn animated film by Disney is a rousing, visually stunning musical set in New Orleans. It doesn’t get the love it deserves.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein - This is a 28-minute, Netflix original mockumentary starring David Harbour as a man who uncovers lost footage from his father’s play about Frankenstein. We haven’t seen it yet but it sounds awesome.

Available July 25

Another Life - We don’t know much about this Netflix original except that it stars Katee Sackhoff as an astronaut searching for alien life. Yup, that’s all we needed to hear, too.

Available July 26

Girls With Balls - A gross-out horror comedy about a volleyball team battling a group of creepy forest dwellers isn’t as amazing as its title suggests, but it’s not terrible. There are some fun kills and jokes, so it’s totally worth checking out.

Amazon

Available July 1

Under the Silver Lake - Honestly, I have yet to see this follow up to It Follows from director David Robert Mitchell, but now that it’s streaming, I have no excuse. Andrew Garfield co-stars.



Available July 23

Serenity (2019) - Okay, so the theme of early July’s Amazon titles is apparently “Movies I Missed in Theaters But I Can Now Stream.” Like this Anne Hathaway-Matthew McConaughey film that has one of the silliest, craziest ending ever. Or so I’ve been told.



Hellboy (2019) - Yup, the new Hellboy is already coming to streaming at the end of July. Which, again, I haven’t seen but I will totally check out here despite its very, very poor reception. Lots of David Harbour this month!

Available July 26

The Boys Season 1 - Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics, this new show tells the story of a world where superheroes are so famous and powerful, a small group bands together to keep them in check. It’s one of our most highly anticipated shows of the summer.



Available July 31

Corpse Bride - Unlike The Nightmare Before Christmas, this creepy, stop motion animated film was actually co-directed by Tim Burton. Also unlike that film, this one is merely okay. Still, the level of artistry is incredible so you won’t be disappointed if you check it out.



Hackers - Hack the planet with this cult classic from the 1990s which co-starred Angelina Jolie before she was “Angelina Jolie.” If you’ve never seen it, prepare to be amazed. If you have seen it, prepare to relive the awesome all over again.



My Bloody Valentine - A forgettable but fun horror remake that was made for 3D at the height of 3D, and therefore has a little extra added kitsch to make it enjoyable.



Rosemary’s Baby - Roman Polanski’s 1968 stunner starring Mia Farrow is what psychological horror is all about. Hail Satan!

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: Nemesis - A collection of the more recent original Star Trek films are coming to streaming.

Twelve Monkeys - Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt, Terry Gilliam at the helm, time travel, crazy mind fuck plot twists, who doesn’t love Twelve Monkeys?



Hulu

Available July 1

Note: Many of the movies coming to Hulu this month were available on Amazon last month, so I’m not going to write them up again. Instead, I’m going to say “Click here for last month’s write up” and there, under Amazon, you can read up on those titles if you so desire.

A Little Princess - Before he became arguably one of the best directors of our generation with multiple Oscar wins, Alfonso Cuarón proved he was a force to be reckoned with this English language debut about a young girl at a boarding school with some fantastic elements sprinkled about.



An American Werewolf in London - Click here for last month’s write up.

Big Fish - Many consider Big Fish to be Tim Burton’s last great film and we can’t really disagree. It’s excellent, but make sure you’ve got some tissues.

Child’s Play - With the remake now in theaters, talk about a great time to bring the original Chucky film to streaming.

Cooties - More than likely you missed this star-studded (Elijah Wood, Rainn Wilson, Allison Pill, etc) film about teachers forced to kill their zombie students. Well, now you have no excuse. It’s great.



Hero - This 2002 stunner came on the heels of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and is almost as good. It stars Jet Li, Zhang Ziyi, Donnie Yen, and more in a crazy beautiful action epic.

King Kong - Peter Jackson’s retelling of the King Kong story isn’t anywhere near the original (or even the more recent reimagining)—but Jackson’s work usually holds up, so I’ll be curious to watch it again.

Minority Report - Click here for last month’s write up.

Mission: Impossible III - Click here for last month’s write up.

Open Water, Open Water 2: Adrift - Click here for last month’s write up.

The Polar Express - Yes, Robert Zemeckis’ first foray into performance capture looks kind of crappy, but it’s a landmark piece of work, and the story itself, starring Tom Hanks as almost every character, is still delightful.

Sleepy Hollow - Click here for last month’s write up.



Spaceballs - Click here for last month’s write up.



Species, Species II, Species III, Species: The Awakening - Click here for last month’s write up, but Hulu has Species II, Amazon reportedly didn’t.

The Silence of the Lambs - Click here for last month’s write up.

The Wraith - Click here for last month’s write up.



Available July 20

Apollo 11 - A new documentary on the first trip to the Moon featuring never before seen footage. It was a hit at Sundance, is now on CNN, and soon comes to streaming.

