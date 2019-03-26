Photo: Sony

You can get comprehensive lists of everything coming to streaming services anywhere. But half of those titles you don’t care about, and the other half are terrible. Where’s the good stuff? io9 is here to help.

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and TV coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in April.

Advertisement

Photo: Dimension Films

Netflix



Available April 1

Evolution - Most people forget that Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman made this 2001 sci-fi comedy starring David Duchovny, Julianne Moore and many more. It’s one of those movies that’s entertaining and one you probably haven’t seen, or haven’t seen it in a while.



Advertisement

Freddy vs. Jason - Say what you will about this film but, growing up, this was my most ambitious crossover event in history. And while the story is lacking, the battles between these two horror titans are worth the price of admission. Or...streaming subscription.

Friday the 13th - Not the original, the 2009 reboot, which is actually a pretty solid reboot all things considered. It’s just straight-up Jason being Jason right from the beginning and it’s a shame we never got a sequel.

I Am Legend - Genre mainstay Will Smith stars in this adaptation of the Richard Matheson book as the last man on Earth. On its own, the movie is mostly meh, but the stunning visuals of a deserted New York City are still pretty incredible.

Advertisement

Monster House - An underrated, fun, creepy animated film about, as the title says, a house that’s a monster.

Spy Kids - Robert Rodriguez directed this wonderful, family-friendly adventure about a brother and sister who must become spies to save their parents from danger. Parents who are spies too. It’s high concept, glossy entertainment at its 2001 finest and the start of a franchise.

The Fifth Element - Considered of the best sci-fi films of the ‘90s, Luc Besson’s expansive action epic starring Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich comes to Netflix so a whole new generation can check it out.

Advertisement

The Golden Compass - Before the new BBC/HBO show comes to the small screens in the future, check out this ambitious 2007 adaptation of the Philip Pullman series that will absolutely make you want to see more of this magical world.

Available April 5

Unicorn Store - To be fair, we aren’t quite sure if this film is sci-fi or not but it is the directorial debut of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, co-stars Nick Fury, (Samuel L. Jackson), and is being described as a film about a woman who “receives an invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.” It sure seems like the title could be literal.

Advertisement

Photo: New Line

Amazon



Available April 1

The Addams Family and Addams Family Values - They’re creepy and they’re cooky, and now they’re on your...Amazon streaming service. Sorry, that doesn’t rhyme, but both these movies are delightful. (Also on Hulu)

Advertisement

Beetlejuice - The ghost with the most is coming to streaming this month and we’re happy to report this insane, amazing Tim Burton and Michael Keaton collaboration is just as great as it ever was.



Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure - With the third film officially (finally) on the way, now’s as good a time as any to revisit this most excellent comedy about two dim high school students who travel through time to pass high school and save the world.



Blade, Blade II, Blade: Trinity - Before there was the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of Marvel’s most badass characters already had his own cinematic trilogy, including one film (the second) directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro.

Advertisement

Escape from LA - Look, this movie stinks, especially in comparison to the film it’s a sequel too, Escape from New York. And yet, I’m not not going to let you know there’s a John Carpenter/Kurt Russell movie available on streaming. (Also on Hulu).

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles - Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Anne Rice vampire romance, what’s not to love?

Little Monsters - No, not the new film with Lupita Nyong’o, this is the 1989 Howie Mandel/Fred Savage film about a boy who discovers a world of monsters. The only thing I remember about this movie is that I loved it as a kid so I can’t wait to give it another shot. I’m sure it 100% holds up. [Editor’s Note: This movie gave me nightmares of what might be underneath my bed for years. Not sure I ever fully recovered. -Jill P.] (Also on Hulu).

Advertisement

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze - Yes, the whole movie. But if you just want to fast forward to Vanilla Ice’s “Ninja Rap,” that’s totally understandable.



Available April 2

A Quiet Place - One of the best genre films of last year is now coming to streaming, where you can carefully adjust the sound in your home so as to not ruin this amazing film. (Also on Hulu)



Advertisement

Available April 8

Paranormal Activity 2 - Yes, just the second one. So go find the first one somewhere and then watch part two, which isn’t as scary as its massive hit, found footage original, but is still a better than the average sequel. (Also on Hulu)

Photo: TriArt

Advertisement

Hulu

Available April 1

Diamonds are Forever, Die Another Day, Goldfinger, Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me, The World is not Enough, You Only Live Twice, The Living Daylights, The Man with the Golden Gun, Never Say Never Again, Octopussy - A shit load of James Bond movies are coming to Hulu, as well as Amazon!

Advertisement

Dragonslayer - The 1981 fantasy favorite comes to streaming, giving audiences the perfect excuse to marvel at what passed for high-end visual effects almost 40 years ago.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later - H20 is fascinating because it brings back Jamie Lee Curtis’ character from the original Halloween, but has since been completely retconned by the 2018 film. And yet it’s kind of a similar idea, bringing back an older, wiser, Laurie, though not as good. But not terrible.

Happy Feet - From *checks notes* George Miller, who made *checks notes* Mad Max: Fury Road comes this animated movie about a penguin who can’t sing like his fellow penguins, but is a great dancer. I joke but the movie is excellent and Miller can do no wrong.

Advertisement

Practical Magic - In this 1998 film, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters who have to deal with a curse that any man they fall in love with will die.



The Shining - What can you say about this Stanley Kubrick masterpiece? Probably too much. It’s one of the best horror movies ever so watch it and be enthralled.

The Time Traveler’s Wife - Based on a popular book, which I’m told is much better than the movie, Eric Bana plays a man who time travels while Rachel McAdams is the woman who loves him no matter what. Even if it’s not great, the premise is.



Advertisement

Ultraviolet - Milla Jovovich loves a good (or, in this case, “bad”) futuristic action film and Ultraviolet is exactly that. Plus, the lack of good story or character coupled with fun action, make it a super solid streaming choice.



White Noise - Michael Keaton stars as an architect who tries to communicate with his dead wife through white noise, only to get obsessed with the idea. Again, fun premise, not a great movie, but it’s Michael Keaton, so it’s worth a watch.

Available April 24

Border - We, and Hulu, have saved the best for last. Border was Oscar-nominated this year, though you probably haven’t heard of it. But that’s the best way to watch this delightful, odd little gem about two strange strangers falling in love. Read our review here.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.