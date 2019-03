Photo: Sony

You can get comprehensive lists of everything coming to streaming services anywhere. But half of those titles you don’t care about, and the other half are terrible. Where’s the good stuff? io9 is here to help.

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and television coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in March. Well, this time around it’s mostly Netflix and Hulu, as Amazon has almost nothing of note in terms of older genre stuff. The other stuff is quite good though!

Netflix

Available March 1

A Clockwork Orange - The first time I saw this movie it made me puke. Now, granted, I was like 15, my mom picked me up from school because I was already sick, and we rented this from the video store on the way home. Which isn’t exactly the optimal viewing experience. In fact, it put me off the movie for years. But when I watched it again years later, I truly appreciated its brilliance and it’s since become one of my favorite Kubrick films.



Apollo 13 - Ron Howard has made a lot of great movies, and a few bad ones as well. But if you’re looking for maybe the quintessential Howard film, this is it. A rousing, technically impressive, star-studded retelling of a a truly harrowing event in American history. Great stuff.



Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - I’m so excited this is on Netflix. It was one of my favorite movies growing up but I haven’t watched it in years. I can’t wait to see if Ang Lee’s masterful martial arts film stands the test of time. I’m guessing it will.



Saving Mr. Banks - Disney very rarely lets anyone peek behind its curtain, but when it does, the company packages it as a charming, harmless tale starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson about the making of Mary Poppins.



Stuart Little - We can already hear you saying, “Who cares about this movie about a family adopting a mouse?” Well, two things. One, it’s actually pretty good, and two, it was co-written by M. Night Shyamalan. Talk about a twist ending!



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - People forget Tim Burton directed a musical about a vengeful barber who serves up his victims in the form of meat pies. But he did. I think it’s pretty damn good and either way it’s definitely worth a watch.

Available March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin - If you missed the movie with Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Christopher Robin interacting with super realistic characters from the Winnie the Pooh universe, well, now you can catch up. It’s very melancholy but ultimately solid.

Available March 8

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams - Confession time. I don’t remember much about any of Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids movies. What I do remember is that they were all pretty fun and imaginative, so if the second one is now on Netflix, I’m adding it to the list.

Available March 15

Kung Fu Hustle - No one thought Stephen Chow could top the insanity that was Shaolin Soccer but he almost did that with Kung Fu Hustle, a more narratively familiar, but still batshit crazy, martial arts bonanza. It’s so much fun it should be criminal.

Love, Death & Robots - This is one of those Netflix Originals we haven’t seen yet but sounds so promising, we had to mention it. It’s an animated anthology series curated by Deadpool director Tim Miller and Fight Club director David Fincher. It looks bold, beautiful, and impossibly weird.



Available March 29

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil - Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk star as two hillbillies trying to live their best life when they get wrapped up in a violent, hilarious horror scenario. It’s a cult favorite that has long been rumored to have a sequel on the way.



Amazon

Available March 29

Hanna: Season 1 - Like I said in the intro, there aren’t any notable great genre films coming to Amazon this month. The one thing that does stand out is Hanna, the new series based on the 2011 Joe Wright film starring Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett and Eric Bana about a young girl trained to be a gifted assassin. None of those movie stars are on the show—but its story will dive deeper into the hows and whys of it all.Â



Hulu

Available March 1

Batman Begins - Call me crazy but of the three films in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Begins is my favorite. Sure it’s heavy on the origin, light on the Batman, but it fundamentally changed how moviegoers viewed the character in a way that makes it just a little more special than The Dark Knight. Either way, it’s amazing and how you can watch it again and again.

Bruce Almighty - At the height of his popularity, Jim Carrey starred in this comedy about a man who is given the power of God. It’s kind of messed up, but also kind of funny, though not quite as good as the films that got the actor to this place.

The Dark Knight - Now, I may be a bigger fan of Batman Begins than its sequel, but there’s no denying that The Dark Knight is one of, if not the, best superhero movies of all time. Hell, it might be one of the best movies of its decade. It was a game changer and even now is still the bar every superhero movie aspires to0.

Edward Scissorhands - This early Tim Burton-Johnny Depp collaboration is still probably their best one. It’s a beautiful, haunting tale of being an outsider, told with the flair and whimsy that made Burton one of the best in the business. If you haven’t rewatched it in a while, now is the time.

Fire in the Sky - Growing up, no movie scared me quite like Fire in the Sky. The way it told the tale of an alien abduction with such realism and intensity creeped me the fuck out. Now, I was 13 years old when I first saw it, so I’m sure it doesn’t have the same impact now—but I’d imagine it’s worth finding out.

Jumanji - As you read this, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and the crew are making a new Jumanji movie. And, if you go by the rules of their most recent Jumanji movie, the events of this 1995 Robin Williams film are canon. So, if you haven’t seen where it all began, when Jumanji was still a board game like its original book, here you go.

Small Soldiers - After the uber-success of Toy Story, Gremlins director Joe Dante dipped his toe into the world of toys that come to life with this film about a group of toy soldiers who start some shit. I don’t remember the movie being great but I remember it enough to want to rewatch it. The perfect streaming combination.



Toys - This bonkers 1992 Robin Williams/Barry Levinson movie was a film I revisited a lot as a kid, which probably says a lot about why I’m so weird now. (Why is this month’s column so personal? I have no idea.) It’s about a toy company whose leaders end up going to war over the company making war toys. It’s quirky, unexpected, and do not confuse it with The Toy from 10 years prior, starring Richard Pryor.

Waterworld - Waterworld was made to become a cultural phenomenon. It ended up becoming a punchline. And yet, years removed, it’s worth a rewatch. Yes it’s problematic as hell but it’s also grand and sweeping in ways movies generally aren’t anymore.

What Lies Beneath - Robert Zemeckis directing, Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer co-starring. What could go wrong? Honestly, not much. Yes, it’s a smaller film on the resume of all those Hollywood titans, but it’s still a spooky, noteworthy little genre film that never quite got the love it probably deserved.

