Photo: Universal

You can get comprehensive lists of everything coming to streaming services anywhere. But half of those titles you don't care about, and the other half are terrible. Where's the good stuff?

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and television coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in February. Unfortunately, it’s not a great month for genre.

Photo: New Line

Netflix

Available February 1

Final Destination - This movie is awesome. Its sequels are kind of awesome too. But since those are not yet on Netflix, we’ll just praise this excellent horror movie about death chasing a group of kids who escape it.



Hostel - You know a horror movie is good when it makes vacation scary. But that’s what Eli Roth’s Hostel did. This tale of tourists being captured and tortured by rich people in Europe is gory and brutal.

Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge - One of these is an all-time classic. And now, with it and its three sequels all on Netflix, you can Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, followed by other filmmakers slowly trying to degrade that legacy.



Velvet Buzzsaw - We have yet to see this Netflix original film from the team behind Nightcrawler but the buzz out of Sundance is really good and the trailer is AWESOME. It’s a must watch when it comes online.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Amazon

Available February 1

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Yes, Hollywood tried to reboot Tomb Raider last year with moderate success, but the Angelina Jolie original remains the standard of Tomb Raider movies. (Also on Hulu)



On Her Majesty’s Secret Service - George Lazenby’s one and only foray as James Bond turns 50 this year and pits him against the villainous Blofeld who holds the world’s food supply hostage. (Also on Hulu)



Terminator 2: Judgment Day - Is Terminator 2 the best sequel of all-time? I mean, it’s in the conversation. It takes all that’s good about the first movie and makes it even better. Now, if you don’t own the VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray, you have it to stream. (Also on Hulu)

The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions - The Matrix Trilogy is so fascinating. The first movie is a legendary landmark but its sequels are just so radically different and divisive. Some people love them, most people don’t, but there’s no denying it’s an engaging three-film series.

The Time Traveler’s Wife - Look, this movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana isn’t great, but any movie about time travel has its merits, even if only to bend your head around. Plus, it’s a romance! Swoon!

Universal Soldier - Roland Emmerich’s bad-ass sci-fi action film stars Dolph Lundgren and Jean Claude Van Damme as soldiers who died in Vietnam and are reanimated years later as super soldiers...wait, you need to know more? Come on now. (Also on Hulu)

Available February 8

The Expanse, Season 3 - With season 4 in the works for Amazon, you finally can do a binge fest of the third season of one of the best sci-fi shows of the day.

Photo: Warner Bros

Hulu

Available February 1

A View to Kill, Dr. No, For Your Eyes Only, From Russia with Love, Goldeneye, Licence to Kill, Moonraker, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Thunderball, Tomorrow Never Dies - A slew of James Bond goodness is about to invade your Hulu subscription.

The Bourne Ultimatum - The third Matt Damon Jason Bourne movie is about...frankly, I don’t remember. They all kind of blend together for me but at least that blend is very favorable? Either way, Damon, super spy, kicking ass, watch it.

Deep Blue Sea - Have you seen Deep Blue Sea before? Either way, it’s time to watch it again or for the first time. It’s the killer shark movie where Samuel L. Jackson gets hilarious devoured and LL Cool J caps the whole thing off with a shark rap. It’s great.



Equilibrium - After The Matrix, Hollywood made a lot of “Gun-Fu” movies, movies that mixed martial arts and gun play. Most of them stink, but Equilibrium, which stars Christian Bale, is one of the better ones.



Field of Dreams - “If you put it on streaming, we will watch.” Who doesn’t love this beautiful Kevin Costner baseball movie, with the added weirdness of a bunch of famous ghosts playing baseball? Certainly a strange premise, but it’s handled perfectly.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army - Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy sequel is bigger, meaner...not quite as good as the first movie, but almost as much. It’s del Toro doing everything he does best on a huge stage.



Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat Annihilation - The bar for video game adaptations is pretty low. With that in mind, the Mortal Kombat movies are actually better than most. They’re not “good” but the soundtrack to the first one alone makes it worth watching.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - Kevin Costner as Robin Hood, Alan Rickman as the Sheriff, Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater, and on and on and on. It’s highly melodramatic and cheesy but damned if I don’t love it.



Space Jam - Before Lebron James makes his sequel, revisit this Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny team up that has awesome basketball action as well as supporting roles from Bill Murray and others.



Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 - Gerard Butler is Dracula in this... not so great horror reimagining, that’s still oddly watchable. And, no, the fact the director of this film is named Patrick Lussier has zero reason for me to list it here. Seriously. None. Don’t even suggest it. We aren’t related.

Available February 2

Cabin Fever - Before you get excited about Eli Roth’s super-cool 2002 horror film, low down. This is actually a 2016 remake of that film, co-written and produced by Roth, that I didn’t know existed. But, if it’s half as gross and entertaining as the original, it’s worth watching.



Available February 15

Next - There’s a good chance this 2007 Nicolas Cage film passed you by. But don’t sleep on it. It’s a fairly entertaining crime thriller about a man who can see into the near future.

