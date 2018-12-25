Photo: Paramount

You can get comprehensive lists of everything coming to streaming services anywhere. But half of those titles you don’t care about, and the other half are terrible. Where’s the good stuff? io9 is here to help.

Below you’ll find what we deem to be the best sci-fi and fantasy movies and television coming to Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu in January. And it’s one of the best line-ups yet.

Advertisement

Photo: Warner Bros.

Netflix

Available January 1

Across the Universe - Westwood’s Evan Rachel Wood and 21's Jim Sturgess star in this fantasy-filled love story based on, and scored with, the music of the Beatles.



Advertisement

Godzilla - It’s unclear which version of Godzilla this is but on the unlikely chance it’s the original, we’ll put it here. More likely it’s the terrible 1998 version which, honestly, is so bad it’s good. So it’s a win-win!



Happy Feet - This excellent animated film about a penguin who loves to dance is directed by George Miller. Yes, Mad Max: Fury Road George Miller. And it’s good! Not Fury Road good, but still good.



I Know What You Did Last Summer - It’s not quite Scream, but this self-aware, quintessentially ’90s slasher flick starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar, is still a bunch of fun.



Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - Yes! All four (unfortunately, there are four) Indiana Jones films are coming to Netflix, and now you have no reason to not have them (or at least, the first three) on at all times.

Pan’s Labyrinth - Before Guillermo del Toro was a multiple Oscar winner, he made this unsettling little film, which is without a doubt actually better than his multiple Oscar winner.



The Addams Family - The live-action Addams Family movies are great but somehow also highly underrated—so if you’ve never seen one or just haven’t seen one in a while, now there’s no excuse to revisit the 1991 original.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight - One of the best superhero movies of all time comes to Netflix. Let us bask in its glory.



The Mummy, The Mummy Returns - No, not the Tom Cruise one. And no, not the Boris Karloff one. These are the late-’90s, early-2000s Brendan Frasier versions, which, frankly, are way better than you remember. At least the first one is.



Watchmen - Zack Snyder’s divisive but beautiful adaptation of the Alan Moore/Dave Gibbons masterpiece is now streaming, which means it’s a great time to watch it again. It holds up quite well.

Advertisement

xXx, XXX: State of the Union - One has Vin Diesel, the other Ice Cube and while neither is “good,” these extreme sports action movies are still entertaining as hell.

Available January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail - One of the all-time great (and most quotable) comedies is here for you to enjoy again, or to share with a whole new generation.

Advertisement

Available January 9

Solo: A Star Wars Story - The most recent Star Wars movie is coming to streaming, and—if we go by box office numbers—lots of you didn’t see it! Now you can finally see where Han Solo came from.

Available January 18

Carmen Sandiego - A brand new animated series starring the globe-trotting super thief. Do it Rockapella!

Advertisement

IO - After the destruction of Earth, most of humanity now lives on a distant space station. Now, two people remaining on Earth (including Anthony Mackie) struggle to get to the last spaceship heading to the station.

Available January 29

Ant-Man and the Wasp - The hilarious and exciting MCU sequel is here to bridge the gap before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

Advertisement

Available January 30

Incredibles 2 - Brad Bird’s highly-anticipated Pixar superhero sequel comes to streaming, so you can switch over from that Blu-ray that your kids have been wearing out.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Advertisement

Amazon

Available January 1

Brazil - There’s not a ton of good genre stuff coming to Amazon this month, but you can’t go wrong with Terry Gilliam’s dystopian mind-bender.

Advertisement

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory - You also can’t go wrong with this iconic film, which stars Gene Wilder in arguably his most notable role, and features some of the coolest visuals ever put on screen.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Hulu

Available January 1

Antz - The other 1998 bug movie is probably just as good as the Pixar one, and certainly has more action, but unfortunately features the voice of Woody Allen.

Advertisement

Babe - This sweet Best Picture nominee is not just one of the best films of the ’90s, it’s a film that sometimes gets forgotten. So give it a spin, why don’t ya?

Beetlejuice - The Ghost with the Most is coming to Hulu, as Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis star in what’s still one of Tim Burton’s best movies.

Beowulf - Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis has made a lot of weird movies in his career, but this retelling of the ancient poem is one of the best among his weirdest...if you can get past the early performance capture technology.



Advertisement

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey - Will the third movie start filming this year? We don’t know. But just in case, now you can catch up on the legendary first Bill and Ted time-travel comedy, and the underrated, super weird sequel.

The Brady Bunch Movie - It’s a Brady Bunch movie. It’s sweet and it’s cheesy but it knows it’s sweet and cheesy so it’s actually pretty decent.



Chicken Run - Forget that one of the lead characters is voiced by Mel Gibson, if you can. This animated feature from Aardman is still one of the best animated film of the 2000s.



Advertisement

Children of the Corn, Cujo, The Dead Zone, Pet Sematary, Pet Sematary II, The Running Man, Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, Stephen King’s Thinner - Hulu is getting a butt-load of films based on Stephen King stories this month.

Double Team - This is an action movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dennis Rodman. What more do you need to know?

The Golden Compass - In 2019, we’ll be getting a new version of this story, but this first iteration is honestly pretty damn good. Too bad it was a box-office bomb that produced zero sequels.

Advertisement

Heathers - One of the most incisive, acid-tongued ‘80s teen films comes to streaming and while I haven’t seen it in a long time, now seems like the right time to revisit.

Hellraiser - Pinhead and his buddies are ready to turn your 2019 into a living nightmare in this horror classic.

Inside Out - Probably the best recent Pixar film, Pete Docter’s award-winner is about what the emotions inside of our heads look like.

Advertisement

Kickboxer - While Double Team is a bad Van Damme movie, Kickboxer is actually a pretty good one, especially if you are in the mood for some bad-ass 1980s action.

Mimic - I don’t have many memories of the 1997 film directed by Guillermo del Toro, but that’s pretty much exactly what you want in a streaming movie: Great director, little memory of it.

The Neverending Story, The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter - Take a ride on Falkor with not just the first Neverending Story but the second one too. Perfect for a family double feature.

Advertisement

The Others - Nicole Kidman stars in this creepy ghost story that is probably the best of the “Oh, that’s like The Sixth Sense” movies that came out in the early 2000s.

The Phantom - Before there was an X-Men movie, before there was a Spider-Man movie, there was Billy Zane as The Phantom. No wonder Hollywood didn’t like comic book movies. And yet, it’s Billy Zane as The Phantom.

Shrek - Hey, make fun of the franchise all you want but this first film is really smart, funny, and worth a rewatch. There’s a reason people still talk about the franchise because it started so strong.



Advertisement

Total Recall - One of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best movies, about a secret agent (or is he?) who takes a trip to Mars (or does he?), holds up just as well as it did when it came out. You’ve seen it, you love it, watch it again.



Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 - Look, obviously these movies aren’t great. But I dare you to find five movies that are more fun to watch and laugh at no matter your age. Great casts, great directors, terrible scripts—but still, the fact they are all on here is worth noting.

Zathura: A Space Adventure - Before he directed Iron Man or starting writing Star Wars shows, Jon Favreau made this awesome and under-appreciated sci-fi adventure film that surely missed most people’s radars.

Advertisement

Available January 5

Annihilation - One of our best films of the year. A can’t miss mindfuck of a movie.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.