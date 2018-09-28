Image: Castlevania (Netflix)

Netflix

Available October 1

The Shining—Stanley Kubrick’s iconic adaptation of Stephen King does not need another exultation of its masterful craft, but hey, if you wanna get caught up before the Doctor Sleep movie (and the zillion other King projects in the works) starts ramping up production, now you can!

Blade and Blade II—Wesley Snipes seemingly can’t stop saying he’s interested in doing a new Blade now that Marvel is ruling the roost at the box office, but while we wait for more vampire-slaying daywalker goodness, regardless of the form it takes, look no further than the movies that helped really kick off the revival of Marvel superhero success at the box office.

V for Vendetta—November might be the more thematically-appropriate month to re-watch this thrilling (if slightly downbeat) adaptation

of Alan Moore’s classic comics work, but alternate-dystopian Britains wait for no man. Except, well, one in a mask.

October 3

Truth or Dare—Okay, so admittedly the vast majority of this recent Blumhouse release—about a killer, sentient game of Truth or Dare—is really bad. But it has a frankly absurd twist ending that we loved, to the point of almost making it worth streaming once under some kind of inebriated stupor.

October 12

Apostle—Dan Stevens takes a break from traversing the weirdest psychic mindscapes around on Legion to be put through the ringer in this intense Gareth Evans film, as a man trying to rescue his sister from a weird religious cult living in a seemingly utopian island society. Surprise: it’s not utopian in the slightest!

The Haunting of Hill House—This series adapting Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel about a family returning to their seemingly haunted childhood home looks bleak as hell, and we can’t wait to see more of it.



October 19

Daredevil Season 3—Matt Murdock is back after his not-so-seeming death at the climax of The Defenders, but it seems like getting a building dropped on him and having is his dead ninja lover show up as a brainwashed villain (god, these Marvel Netflix shows have really gone places since they started, haven’t they?) has done nothing to improve Matt’s dour mood or his crippling Catholic guilt. Expect the devil to be unleashed against a very familiar-looking foe this time around, as the Kingpin of Crime returns.

October 26

Castlevania Season 2—To the surprise of many last year, Netflix’s animated take on the iconic Konami supernatural sidescroller actually ruled— delivering a delightfully devilish and equally gory take on the adventures of the bawdiest of the Belmont vampire hunting family bloodline, Trevor. This time, Trevor and Sypha are joined by fan favorite Alucard (you’ll never guess what his name spelled backwards is!) as they quest to put a stop to Dracula’s quest for revenge.



The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—Ever since we learned that the team behind the camp delight that is the CW’s Archie Comics “adaptation” Riverdale would be turning their hand to the publisher’s incredible horror comics take on its beloved teenage witch, Sabrina Spellman, we’ve been dying to see this series. Hail Satan, indeed.

Amazon

Available October 1

Flatliners—Thankfully not the awful remake from last year, but instead the 1990 original starring Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts as medical students trying a deadly new experiment to see what it’s like to come back from the dead. Even if it flopped in its August dumping ground when it debuted, it’s since become a cult classic, and it’s well worth revisiting.

Child’s Play—Pretty much every streaming service is offering a cavalcade of classic horror films this month, and the original Child’s Play, which gave us the iconic creepy horror doll Chucky, is an absolute delight. Plus, it will get you in the mood for the reboot, even if Chucky’s original designer does not approve of his latest look. (Also available on Hulu)

RoboCop—Sure, there’s another one on the way but, as the past attempts and sequels already proved, you can’t beat the original. It’s still one of the best movies of all time, shockingly violent and thought-provoking even today. (Also available on Hulu)

Starship Troopers—Speaking of Paul Verhoeven classics, Starship Troopers’ take on the brutality of bug-vs-human war is still as fun today as it was back in the ‘90s, as satirical as it could be achingly cheesy. Do your part, and stream it to your heart’s content. (Also available on Hulu)

October 5

The Man in the High Castle Season 3—Season two of Man in the High Castle got very intense, and we really can’t wait to see where season three picks up, now that the Nazis ruling alt-America have started plundering the depths of parallel worlds in a bid to maintain their dominance.

October 17

Donnie Darko—Richard Kelly’s 2001 cult hit might not have aged well for some of us, but it’s still worth a watch if you’ve never seen it before. A young Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the titular character, haunted by visions of an imminent apocalypse.

October 19

Lore Season 2—Aaron Mahnke’s horror podcast turned Amazon show returns for a second season of spooks. The first season took classic stories from the podcast and gave them a trippy, intriguing presentation, so we can’t wait to see more.

Hulu

Available October 1

The Blair Witch Project—A pioneer of the found-footage horror genre back in the day, time hasn’t been particularly kind to at least some of the seemingly infinite films it went on to inspire (not all of them, as you’ll seen in another of Hulu’s additions this month). But the 1999 original is still a frightful view.



Galaxy Quest—No one in their right minds should ever need an excuse to yell “By Grabthar’s hammer!” out loud, but getting to stream this enduringly silly, charming tribute to Star Trek and the fans that love it is definitely one if you ever needed it. Plus, it’s something to do while we wait for the TV show to, err, eventually get made.

REC—The other three REC films are also coming to Hulu this month, but the first still stands out as the best of the series, a petrifying and bold take on the found footage horror genre that’s as arguably important as Blair Witch.

Available October 2

The Nightmare before Christmas—Is it a Halloween movie? Is it a Christmas movie? A) It’s both; B) Who cares? Nightmare before Christmas is awesome and should be streamed whenever possible. Get downright seasonal now with another trip into the wildly, gorgeously animated world of Jack Skellington and his pals, and then hey, stream it again in December for good measure.

Available October 5

Into The Dark: THE BODY—Hulu and Blumhouse’s wild plans to launch a creepy monthly anthology series themed around holidays kicks off its year-long run with this spooky tale about a hired killer using social media and Halloween festivities to plot their latest murder.